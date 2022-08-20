AFC Notes: Shaquille Leonard, Colts, Jaguars

Shaquille Leonard

Colts LB Zaire Franklin shared his thoughts on LB Shaquille Leonard‘s injury, his thoughts, and his potential return.

“Aw man, he’s frustrated,” Franklin said, via James Boyd of The Athletic. “He was upset. I know he missed being on the road (for the preseason opener at Buffalo) and just being in the pregame routine, and I know it kills him not to be out there with the guys. But I keep telling him, ‘Man, get right so you ain’t gotta get right no more.’ If you’re that good when you’re 80%, 70%, who (could you be at 100%)? Let’s get back to that.”

Colts HC Frank Reich told the media he is optimistic that Leonard will be ready for Week 1 due to the fact that he is preparing himself to be.

“We’re talking about every scenario. I’m hopeful and optimistic that he’s ready, but you’re preparing as if he’s not going to be ready,” Reich said. “You prepare for the worst-case scenario. Shaq is preparing like he’s playing Week 1. He’s doing a lot of extra work, and he’s getting his mind right ready to play.”

“It’s frustrating for him, having dealt with this for so long, finally so close to getting it right, but I just keep telling him, ‘Patience, man,’” Franklin continued. “I told him, ‘The worst thing that can ever happen is like last year, you’re dealing with something that’s hindering you.’”

Colts

Colts QB Matt Ryan called second-round WR Alec Pierce a “really hard worker” and is confident that he can become a “great player in this league.”

“He’s a really hard worker,” Ryan said, via JJ Stankiewicz of the team’s official site. “When you combine that with talent, the good players I’ve been around, they’ve all been that way. More than anything he does on the field, it’s the combination of work ethic, competitiveness, all the intangible stuff combined with the talent. And if you’re going to be a great player in this league, which I think he can be, you’ve got to have it all — you’ve got to have the work ethic, you’ve got to have the confidence, and then you’ve got to have the skillset to do it too. And the combination of those things is what fires me up about him.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said they are excited to have RB James Robinson back from his Achilles injury at practice and are easing him back into the lineup.

“It’s exciting for us as a staff, because other than him running on the side, we haven’t really seen him play football — other than watching tape [from] last year,” Pederson said, via the team’s official Youtube. “So we’re excited to get him back out there. Our defense, though, didn’t really realize he had that orange jersey on and they’re supposed to not hit him, you know? But it was good to see him make some of those moves and cuts. Again, trying to progress him slowly into work.”

Pederson said that they are ramping up Robinson toward Week 1 but will be fine if he’s unavailable to play.

“It’s the expectation, it’s kind of the hope that he can be there at that point,” Pederson said. “And, listen, if not, it’s OK. We’re comfortable with the guys behind him and we’ll go with what we have.”