AFC Notes: Shedeur Sanders, Aaron Rodgers, Mike Tomlin, Browns, Steelers

Browns fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders said there was no beef between him and WR Jerry Jeudy after a sideline spat last week.

“The hardest thing in this game and right now is having trust, having trust in everybody,” Sanders said, via ESPN. “Certain movements, certain things, it’s so detailed, and that’s how I play very comfortably. That’s how I get in my comfort zone, that’s how I get in my bag, that’s how I’m able to do that. It’s different because this is a different year. It’s not a traditional way. It’s not a traditional situation, and that’s OK because it’s a challenge. And I know we’re going to be able to overcome the challenge. But it just expedites everything. You just go out there and take risks. It is what it is.”

When asked if he would have handled the interaction differently, Jeudy said, “Probably talk to him off camera, that’s probably what I would have done differently. I’m going to speak my mind and say what I see out there, but it is what it is. It’s football. Me and Shedeur good. Stuff like that happens.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers called out the team’s pass catchers, saying they didn’t have full attendance in the film room. Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth refuted that notion.

“Everyone shows up and everyone contributes in a positive manner,” Freiermuth said, via PFT. “I think he was just more so talking about being on the same page with signals and stuff. We don’t have an issue with guys not showing up.”

Ahead of their matchup with the Ravens, NFL insider Adam Schefter commented on what a win would do for Steelers HC Mike Tomlin.

“If Pittsburgh wins [against Baltimore], the noise gets quieter,” Schefter said. “I know there’s been a lot of noise, but the noise seems to be coming from outside more than it does inside. I don’t hear within the organization, ‘Let’s move on from Mike Tomlin.’ It’s crazy how much noise there actually is relative to what’s being said, I think, within the organization, which is not very much right now.”

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward was fined $11,593 for taunting, WR DK Metcalf was fined $14,491 for a violent gesture, and LB Payton Wilson was fined $7,066 each for unnecessary roughness and a blindside block.