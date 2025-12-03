AFC Notes: Shedeur Sanders, Darius Slay, Mike Tomlin, Browns, Steelers

Browns

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders completed 16 of 25 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown in their recent loss to the 49ers. Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski said they’ve identified areas Sanders could improve and are confident that the rookie quarterback will develop with time.

“There are things that he wants back that we’re coaching up right now that he can improve upon,” Stefanski said, via PFT. “But the bottom line is we have to continue to put our players in position to succeed. For the young quarterback, you only get better with more turns at this thing in these games, as you see more coverages, as you see more defenses and as you prepare versus different defenses. So just looking forward to that constant improvement with Shedeur and for all of our young players.”

Stefanski added that Sanders is proving to have the “right attitude.”

“He wants to continue to get better and better, and that’s the right attitude to have, and that’s why we’ll continue to work,” Stefanski said.

Steelers LB Patrick Queen is believed to have a lower back bruise and is set to have tests, but the hope is it’s not a long-term injury. (Ian Rapoport)

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin "owns the responsibility" of getting guys ready to make the Steelers a tough team to beat, and also emphasized the need to eliminate the 15-yard penalties. (Nick Farabaugh)

Tomlin also announced OT Andrus Peat will start again at left tackle. (Brooke Pryor)

After CB Darius Slay was inactive in Week 13, Tomlin said they wanted to see how CB Asante Samuel played, and they liked what they saw. This led to the team parting ways with Slay and adding Samuel to the roster in his place. (Farabaugh)

The Bills claimed Slay after he was waived by Pittsburgh, per the wire.

The Steelers were booed off the field at the end of Week 13’s one-sided 26-7 loss to the Bills, bringing their record to 6-6. Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin didn’t take offense at the fans’ reaction to their performance.

“In general, I agree with them, from this perspective: Football is our game, we’re in a sport entertainment business,” Tomlin said, via NFL.com. “And so if you root for the Steelers, entertaining them is winning. And so when you’re not winning, it’s not entertaining.”

Pittsburgh was penalized five times for 67 total yards, including 15-yard penalties against DL Cameron Heyward and Esezi Otomewo. Tomlin said they must avoid beating themselves.

“I own the responsibility of making sure that these guys understand a component of being a tough team to beat is not beating ourselves,” Tomlin said. “We had some penalties and certainly you’re gonna have penalties when you play. But penalties of the 15-yard variety, loss of composure and things of that nature hadn’t been us. And so that needs to be corrected immediately.”

Tomlin remains confident in the team’s playoff chances despite suffering two straight losses.

“Certainly our last performance wasn’t up to snuff, but I don’t know that it lessens our belief in self or our ability to deliver individually and collectively moving forward,” Tomlin said.