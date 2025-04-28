AFC Notes: Shedeur Sanders, Mike Tomlin, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders feels he landed with the right team despite the slide, noting that he liked the team when he met with them and still feels the same way after being drafted by them in the fifth round.

“I know I’m going to fit in perfectly,” Sanders said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s first getting in, showing the respect to the vets, showing I’m ready to work, show the coaches and have them understand I’m here ready to work, so they can actually understand the real me. That’s what I’m truly thankful to have, is the opportunity for people to see the real me and not see stuff that could be true, or not. That’s what I’m most excited about being in the building.”

Ravens

Marshall DE Mike Green‘s history of sexual assault allegations in high school and at the University of Virginia likely caused him to slide out of the first round, yet Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said the team did their research on Green, who denied the allegations.

“I would say that we investigated this situation very thoroughly,” DeCosta said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think we have the best scouts in the NFL. We’ve got great scouts that go into Virginia. They go into Marshall. We’ve got people that work for investigating different incidents with players all the time, and we felt comfortable taking him. We think he’s a talented player. We understand the severity of what these allegations were, of course, but doing our due diligence, we are comfortable with Mike. I personally spent an hour and a half with him in my office, and I think the best is yet to come with him, and I’m glad we got him.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said the team felt they needed to urgently address their defensive line in the draft.

“Extreme urgency to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said, via the team website. “There’s no substitute for young talent. You don’t have a chance to field a quality defense unless you’re stout up front. [Harmon] is a guy who has the opportunity to look toward the likes of Cam Hayward and put his hand in that pile and be a significant contributor for years to come.”

Per Brooke Pryor, the Steelers appear to have moved on from QB coach and offensive assistant Mike Sullivan.