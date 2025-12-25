AFC Notes: Shedeur Sanders, T.J. Watt, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. notes that the Bengals have five projected starters in 2026 from the 2023 draft class and a few would be strong extension candidates this offseason, including DE Myles Murphy who’s progressed into a solid No. 2 starter this season.

who’s progressed into a solid No. 2 starter this season. Dehner adds Bengals CB DJ Turner is a borderline Pro Bowl-caliber player this year and another strong extension candidate.

is a borderline Pro Bowl-caliber player this year and another strong extension candidate. After a rocky start to the season, Bengals S Jordan Battle has settled in and figures into the team’s plans on defense in 2026.

has settled in and figures into the team’s plans on defense in 2026. While Bengals RB Chase Brown has had a great follow-up to his breakout 2024 season and is a compelling extension candidate, Dehner admits running back extensions are always complicated.

Browns

The Browns have now lost four games in a row and are 1-4 with QB Shedeur Sanders as their starter. When asked if he thinks about how things could look in 2026, Sanders responded that he’s staying focused on the present, and it’s not guaranteed that he’ll be the starter next year.

“No, I live in the present. I live in the present,” Sanders said, via the team’s YouTube. “I’m focused on this week and this game — and nothing’s promised. Nothing’s promised going into next year or anything, so I stay in the moment, stay focused on what I have to do now to even be able to be here next year, you know? I just enjoy life.”

As for whether he needs a sense of commitment from the coaching staff and front office, Sanders said he can only control what he can control.

“I don’t think it’s about anything of that,” Sanders said. “It’s about controlling what you can control — as a person, as a player. I think I have to do my part. I think I have to do my part and get some wins, do my part and play clean football. The rest isn’t in my hands. So, that’s really all it is. I don’t own the organization, you know? So I can’t promise anything will happen. I’m not God, I can’t dictate what’s going to happen each and every day, each and every minute. You’ve just got to enjoy what you do have. You’ve got to enjoy the present. You can’t look too deep into the future because then you’ll miss the blessings and the lessons you learn from the now.”

Browns OC Tommy Rees discussed the next steps they want to see from Sanders: “Continue on the right progression he’s on now, continue to make the right decisions, find ways to move the football and score points.” (Tony Grossi)

Steelers

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Steelers OLB T.J. Watt returned to practice after being out following surgery to repair a collapsed lung. Rapoport says Watt’s return to play will be conditional on how he gets back into shape after basically two whole weeks of no activity.

returned to practice after being out following surgery to repair a collapsed lung. Rapoport says Watt’s return to play will be conditional on how he gets back into shape after basically two whole weeks of no activity. Steelers WR D.K. Metcalf was suspended for the final two games of the season following his confrontation with a Lions fan in Week 16. Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin said he doesn’t condone Metcalf’s behavior, but supports his player in the end: “He did explain to me why he did what he did. I don’t condone the behavior, but I support DK.” (Brooke Pryor)

was suspended for the final two games of the season following his confrontation with a Lions fan in Week 16. Pittsburgh HC said he doesn’t condone Metcalf’s behavior, but supports his player in the end: “He did explain to me why he did what he did. I don’t condone the behavior, but I support DK.” (Brooke Pryor) As for Watt’s recovery from lung surgery, Tomlin said it is a “fair estimation” that he has recovered, but points out that the defensive end is still working his way back into football shape, via Nick Farabaugh.

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward was fined $11,593 for taunting, Metcalf was fined $14,491 for a violent gesture, LB Payton Wilson was fined $7,066 for unnecessary roughness and another $7,066 for a blindside block, Watt was fined $11,593 for a late hit and RB Jaylen Warren was fined $17,130 for use of the helmet.