AFC Notes: Solomon Thomas, Devin Lloyd, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Titans DL Solomon Thomas admitted he was shocked when he was traded by the Cowboys, even though he understands that the league is a business.

“I am not naive to the nature of this business in any way, but it is still shocking sometimes,” Thomas said, via the team website. “There’s a little grieving process, leaving teammates, leaving a city (like Dallas). But I am more filled with excitement and joy to be somewhere where I am wanted, and be in a great city like Nashville. And, I have another opportunity and another adventure of being my best self in another place.”

“I am grateful to be here, super happy to still have a job in the NFL,” Thomas continued. “Playing in the NFL has not been easy, but it’s been a blessing. I have worked really hard for it, and it’s something my whole life revolves around – how I eat, how I work out. Everything I do revolves around this game. So, to be here, and to be going into Year 10, it is a blessing. I am happy to be going into Year 10, but I am also hungry and feel like I have a lot more to prove and I feel like I have a lot more work to do. As far as what’s next, I am just going to show up every day and be the best Solomon Thomas I can be. Be the best teammate, be the best run stopper, be the best rusher, be the best friend in the locker room I can be. And, make this place a better place and help win games here.”

One important aspect to note about Thomas’ trade to Tennessee is that he is being reunited with former coaches Robert Saleh and Aaron Whitecotton. This means there will be some familiarity from his tenures in New York and San Francisco.