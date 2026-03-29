AFC Notes: Solomon Thomas, Devin Lloyd, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- Former Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd said Jacksonville made him a contract offer before he elected to sign with the Panthers, per Joseph Person.
- SMU RB T.J. Harden met with the Jaguars around his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Texans
- Michigan LB Jimmy Rolder had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Justin Melo)
- Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim says he’ll take a 30 visit with the Texans. (Kolton Becker)
Titans
Titans DL Solomon Thomas admitted he was shocked when he was traded by the Cowboys, even though he understands that the league is a business.
“I am not naive to the nature of this business in any way, but it is still shocking sometimes,” Thomas said, via the team website. “There’s a little grieving process, leaving teammates, leaving a city (like Dallas). But I am more filled with excitement and joy to be somewhere where I am wanted, and be in a great city like Nashville. And, I have another opportunity and another adventure of being my best self in another place.”
“I am grateful to be here, super happy to still have a job in the NFL,” Thomas continued. “Playing in the NFL has not been easy, but it’s been a blessing. I have worked really hard for it, and it’s something my whole life revolves around – how I eat, how I work out. Everything I do revolves around this game. So, to be here, and to be going into Year 10, it is a blessing. I am happy to be going into Year 10, but I am also hungry and feel like I have a lot more to prove and I feel like I have a lot more work to do. As far as what’s next, I am just going to show up every day and be the best Solomon Thomas I can be. Be the best teammate, be the best run stopper, be the best rusher, be the best friend in the locker room I can be. And, make this place a better place and help win games here.”
One important aspect to note about Thomas’ trade to Tennessee is that he is being reunited with former coaches Robert Saleh and Aaron Whitecotton. This means there will be some familiarity from his tenures in New York and San Francisco.
“Those are my guys,” Solomon said. “It feels great just to be wanted, to have a team that wants you and brings you there. And these guys are like family to me, so I love them and want to play for them. I know how they coach, I know their standard and I know what they are trying to do, and what they are trying to build. I feel like coming in with my leadership, with my skillset, it’s a great place for me and I am super excited to play for them, and to be in Nashville. Coach Saleh, his slogan with the Jets was “All Game, No Brakes” and he really does mean that. We practice hard, we play hard. It’s about getting the little things right, running to the ball, receivers blocking. He is going to highlight all those things that fans and people may not see. … He is detail-oriented, very intense and a very high-effort scheme for everyone to do their 1/11 on the field. And with Whitecotton, he is going to demand greatness out of you. He is hard on us, and he yells at us. He may come off as crazy, but he is like that because he loves us. He is one of the best coaches I’ve played for, and you can look at his resume and see all the talent he has produced, and made better. He is an incredible football coach and I am happy to be back with him.”
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