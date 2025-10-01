AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Aaron Glenn, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

According to Barry Jackson, Dolphins K Jason Sanders (hip) and OL Andrew Meyer (undisclosed) won’t return from injured reserve in time for Week 5.

Jets

The Jets were penalized 13 times for 101 yards in Week 4’s loss to the Dolphins. New York HC Aaron Glenn said they are always looking for clarification from the league on certain calls and feels several situations didn’t go their way.

“There’s always calls that we look at that we want to bring to the league and get clarification on,” Glenn said, via ProFootballTalk. “Why it wasn’t called, what are refs looking at? But here’s what I do know, man you have to earn the right to get a lot of these calls for the most part, and we just have to continue playing. There were a number of calls in that game that I felt didn’t go our way that I felt we should have gotten. I could easily go through those, but I’m not, but I do know this, we had a good amount of penalties on our end that we have to clean up, and again, we’re talking about a team that had two years of leading the league in penalties and we’re still trying to clean things up as we go. But I don’t want to put it all on that. I just want to talk about that in-house and make sure we do everything we can to clean those up.”

Jets DB Jarvis Brownlee will practice this week, and there’s a chance he’ll play this week, per Glenn. (Zack Rosenblatt)

will practice this week, and there’s a chance he’ll play this week, per Glenn. (Zack Rosenblatt) Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson and returner Kene Nwangwu are day-to-day. Glenn added that Michael Carter II will likely be out this week. (Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Stefon Diggs has recorded 19 receptions for 213 yards in his first season with the Patriots. The veteran receiver feels like his confidence is growing within New England’s system.

“Putting in that time, putting in that grind throughout camp, I feel like you don’t know what it’s going to be like until the season is here. That’s when the pedal hits the metal and you get your confidence from growing within the system and getting used to a system and a quarterback — and all these things are brand new to me,” Diggs said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “My focus has always been grinding and I’m going to figure it out. I’m probably going to work a little harder now, because when things are going right, you can’t relax and get complacent.”

Patriots QB Drake Maye said Diggs is proving to be fiery in games and practice.

“[Diggs is] a great teammate. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Maye said. “He’s fire on game day. You see him even in practice, he wants to bring it. He thinks a lot of the guys around him. He wants to be a great teammate, he wants to bring the energy, and he wants the ball.”

Diggs missed time last season after suffering a torn ACL as a member of the Texans. He said the injury caused him some mental hurdles over the offseason.

“I was in, like, a real, real dark space for a little while. I had to pull myself out of it. I still kind of go through it here and there,” Diggs said. “Probably just because where I’m at in my career right now, it was rough for me. I went through a lot in the offseason.”