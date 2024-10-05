AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Anthony Richardson, Chiefs, Colts, Texans

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes feels bad about hitting WR Rashee Rice, which caused him to suffer a knee injury.

“I didn’t notice it in the moment, I was more worried about trying to get the ball,” Mahomes said, via PFT. “But obviously, was just trying to make a play and it happens whenever you’re trying to make tackles. I mean, when I saw the replay, I felt like shit that I hit Rashee,” he added. “I think that’s pretty much all — I mean, I wasn’t worried about myself. I was worried about, hopefully, his injury and hoping it wasn’t as bad as it looked because I was the one that hit him.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said they are waiting for the swelling to subside in Rice, who was placed on injured reserve Thursday, via Adam Teicher.

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson is dealing with a hip injury suffered in Week 4, leaving his status in doubt for this upcoming game. Richardson spoke about being labeled injury-prone and shutting off the outside noise.

“I mean, it’s football,” Richardson said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “I’m pretty sure if they got out of the house and came out here and got hit by somebody that’s running 20-plus miles per hour every week, I’m pretty sure they’d be sore dealing with injuries as well.”

“People are going to talk. That’s what people do. I’m not necessarily worried about it, I’m just trying to focus on getting better day by day.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud thinks Stefon Diggs came to Houston with a “bad rap” as a teammate and said how helpful Diggs has been since coming to the organization.

“It’s been great. I think he got a bad rap just by the media and by people,” Stroud said, via NFL.com. “But he’s been nothing but just amazing to this team and to his teammates. He’s helped me out a ton. As you can see, we’re clicking more and more every game. So, I’m very happy for him and I’m glad that he’s finally having fun playing the game and doing what he loves to do because he loves football a lot. So, just really, really happy to be part of his journey and just being around him has been really awesome.”

Diggs is already enjoying his time with the Texans, now his third team since starting his NFL career.

“I have a lot of fun,” Diggs said. “Obviously when you go to a new team, this is my third time or second time going to a new team, you never know what to expect and what kind of guys you’ll be around. Obviously, I do have a little bit of a rapport with C.J. prior to [the trade]. It’s easy to get a bad rap.”