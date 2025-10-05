AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Kenneth Grant, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

After the Broncos beat the Eagles on Sunday, the Bills became the only remaining team in the league with an undefeated record ahead of their matchup with the Patriots. (Adam Schefter)

Dolphins

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver doesn’t want anyone judging first-round DT Kenneth Grant from the first few games of the season.

“I understand the expectations of a first-round pick, nobody puts more pressure on that kid than himself,” Weaver told reporters Thursday, via DolphinsWire.com. “I try to exercise caution, let’s not judge this kid after four games. He is going to be a good player in this league because of his work ethic and his want to. There’s been flashes, it’ll be more consistent, just we’ve got to allow that maturation and growth to occur.”

“There’s just been technique and fundamental lapses at different times for multiple players,” Weaver added. “I don’t think you can pinpoint any one particular group, any one player because of misfits, some missed tackles, some guys up front not being violent with their hand usage, shock and shed, getting extension. All of those things need to improve from top to bottom and ultimately that starts with me.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said RB Braelon Allen is deciding between surgery and rehab for his knee injury after going on injured reserve and will miss 8-12 weeks. (Andy Vasquez)

Patriots

Patriots WR Stefon Diggs is fond of his time spent with the Bills and looks forward to the matchup, as does Bills QB Josh Allen.

“It is a huge thing for me,” Diggs said. “I got a lot of respect and a lot of love for that city.”

“Played (Diggs) last year, so I don’t think it’s anything super crazy. But obviously, being back in Buffalo, who knows if the emotions are going to be heightened for him, or for the fans,” Allen added.