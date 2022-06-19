AFC Notes: Stephon Gilmore, Colts, Texans, Titans, Bud Dupree

Colts

Colts DB Stephon Gilmore is fitting in well in Indianapolis and is excited to see what the team can accomplish this season.

“It’s different. Every place is different. Not everyone is the same. So, I like it here, I liked my time in New England too,” Gilmore said, via Colts Wire. “I know these guys want to win and they put the work in every day. I’m just looking forward to you know, tomorrow and then training camp and seeing where this group goes.”

Colts DC Gus Bradley believes that Gilmore has the skillset necessary to play in his zone-dominant defense.

“I mean, he can play either side. He can be a read corner for us, he can be the Zebra corner and he’s shown it. He’s had past, where you look at all his production,” Bradley said. “I mean, the ability to play press coverage like we like to play, aggressive on the perimeter, he’s shown that on tape and he brings that veteran presence too.”

Gilmore doesn’t pressure himself to make an impression, he goes out everyday and holds himself to a higher standard to perform to the best of his abilities.

“I hold myself to a standard. So, it’s me going out, working on my technique and I know what I go through. Nobody else knows. I know what to do to be the player I can be. So, I’m just looking forward to playing with these guys and playing hard each and every day.”

Texans

Texans TE Pharaoh Brown said the game has slowed down for him and he believes the mental side of what he’s been working on will help him have a successful season.

“I feel like I can accomplish a lot this year,” Brown said via Texans Wire. “Really just taking it day by day. One-day focus for me. I’m comfortable. I’ve been meeting with the quarterbacks all year, so getting on the same page with them is really big. Just knowing where they want me to be, where I want to be. The game has just slowed down understanding all the fine line details. That’s going to help me be an all-pro this year.”

Texans HC Lovie Smith was fined $50,000 for running a prohibited 1-on-1 drill between his offensive and defensive linemen. (Dan Graziano)

Titans

Titans OLB Bud Dupree said his knee didn’t start to feel better until the team’s playoff loss against Cincinnati.

“I’d say it was in the playoff game, that’s when things started to really unfold, started feeling a little better,” Dupree said, via Sports Illustrated. “Then going into this offseason, (I’ve) had a lot of opportunities to go and keep rehabbing and continue on that (road to recovery).”

Dupree admitted that he probably returned too quickly from his torn ACL, hoping to live up to expectations from the big-money deal he signed last offseason before getting fully healthy.

“That’s part of the process, part of the recovery process,” Dupree said. “Things happen. They take longer than expected. Your mind is telling you one thing, but your body is telling you another. So you’ve got to be prepared for that.”

Dupree’s focus this offseason has been to continue to strengthen his knee and put himself in the best possible position to go into next season fully healthy.

“I’ve been focused this offseason,” Dupree said. “Just getting the mobility back in my knee, getting my bend back on my stance, (being) powerful off the ball as well as turning the corner better, again (getting) low at the top of the rush. That’s things that were fundamental prior to the injury. But you got to make sure you continue to do those things, coming back to re-train the brain.“