AFC Notes: Talanoa Hufanga, Justin Reid, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos signed S Talanoa Hufanga as an unrestricted free agent following his time with the 49ers. Denver GM George Paton said they were looking for ways to take their defense “to the next level” this offseason.

“We had a really good defense last year, [but] how can we take it to the next level?” Paton said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “It’s really important to build on a strength when you have one.”

Broncos DE D.J. Jones said Hufanga brings consistent effort to their defense.

“Don’t even watch highlights, just watch … play after play and you’ll see,” Jones said.

Hufanga said Bo Nix was one reason he signed with Denver, while he was also eager to bring his family to Colorado.

“I think it’s amazing here, I think it has everything you can think of,” Hufanga said. “It has beautiful scenery and then the team itself, the organization, the owners and great players. You look at [quarterback] Bo [Nix] and you look at what he is capable of and what he can go do down the field, it’s exciting. I was super excited to bring my family here, too. I think that’s an aspect that a lot of people almost forget.”

Chiefs

Chiefs DB Jaden Hicks praised Saints S Justin Reid for preparing him for the role he’s taken over and said it’s similar to what Reid did for the defense last year.

“Obviously I’m kind of playing the role that he was playing this year, he really did a great job taking me under his wing,” Hicks said, via Chiefs Wire. “Being savvy, knowing how to disguise his defense a lot, and that’s a big part of our scheme. He did a really good job with that. And, just setting a good example for what I should look up to.”

Raiders

Raiders LB Elandon Roberts said that the team has a championship pedigree led by HC Pete Carroll.

“They’ve all been champions,” Roberts said, via Las Vegas Review Journal. “I think the one thing that does make them all the same is they’ve all been there, and they all have held that Lombardi (Trophy), so they know what it takes. But Pete is in his own lane. Pete is leading in his own way with his energy, his desire, his standard. It’s like, ‘Hey, get on this train, because if you’re not on this train, we’re gonna find somebody else to do it,’ and it just is what it is.”

Raiders DC Patrick Graham and Roberts have been in constant communication, as he’s going to be the one wearing the green dot calling plays out for the defense.

“We’ve joked about how I’ve never coached him, but it seems like I’ve coached him,” Graham said. “That’s been really positive. I love talking football with him and that position is critical for me to be able to speak to him.”