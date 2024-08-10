AFC Notes: Tank Dell, Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor battled injuries last season amidst contract disputes which limited him early in the season. Taylor knows what he’s capable of when healthy and talked about how much his team’s confidence means to him.

“That’s why I work the way I do, because really, when I’m healthy [I produce],” Taylor said, via ESPN. “My rookie year, healthy. And I had a really good year. Second year, healthy. Had a really good year.”

“The guys in this building, they know me. They know how I work, they know how I have their backs every time I step on the field. So, it was a big boost and a big plus for me because I just have that confidence in my teammates and they have that confidence in me.”

Texans

Texans WR Tank Dell had a fantastic rookie season cut short by a broken leg late in the year. Dell is ready to continue improving in his second season and he talked about playing with heightened expectations.

“I try to improve everywhere,” Dell said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “Mentally, like I know what it takes to win NFL games is very hard. Just getting in the playbook, watching film every day and watching film throughout the week and being prepared. I just feel stronger I feel faster I feel blessed.”

“We ready. We’re all excited. We know we have a target on our back. We got a lot of things we want to accomplish: Super Bowl, playoffs, and things like that. So, we’re ready to go work.”

Titans

Titans CB Caleb Faley will be out a few weeks with a hamstring injury, per Paul Kuharsky.

will be out a few weeks with a hamstring injury, per Paul Kuharsky. Tennessee HC Brian Callahan on the QB situation: “We want to see a lot of Mason Rudolph and Malik Willis in the preseason.” (Jim Wyatt)

on the QB situation: “We want to see a lot of and in the preseason.” (Jim Wyatt) Callahan also wants to see improvement on the right side of the offensive line and named RT Nicholas Petit-Frere as someone who’s “catching up.” (Wyatt)

as someone who’s “catching up.” (Wyatt) Tennessee RG Peter Skoronski said he’s around 330 pounds this year which is around eight to nine pounds heavier than before his appendectomy last year. (Wyatt)

said he’s around 330 pounds this year which is around eight to nine pounds heavier than before his appendectomy last year. (Wyatt) Skoronski had praise for DL Jeffery Simmons : “It’s great to have one of the best interior DL to go vs in practice. Glad I don’t have to go vs him on Sundays.” (Turron Davenport)

: “It’s great to have one of the best interior DL to go vs in practice. Glad I don’t have to go vs him on Sundays.” (Turron Davenport) Skoronski also has been impressed by second-round DT T’Vondre Sweat : “He’s exceeded expectations I had. He’s really good vs the run and I’ve been impressed vs the pass.” (Davenport)

: “He’s exceeded expectations I had. He’s really good vs the run and I’ve been impressed vs the pass.” (Davenport) Sweat mentioned he feels great about his current weight and outlined his plan of getting extra conditioning work outside of practice to be in great shape. (Davenport)