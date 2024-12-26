AFC Notes: Tank Dell, Mason Rudolph, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts worked out LBs Ralen Goforth and Jacob Phillips this week, per Howard Balzer.

Texans

According to KPRC’s Aaron Wilson, Texans WR Tank Dell tore his ACL, MCL, LCL and damaged his meniscus when he dislocated his knee on Saturday. The injury will likely require multiple surgeries to rebuild Dell’s knee, per Wilson, and at this time his chances of playing in 2025 are viewed as an extremely unlikely scenario.

Former NFL team physician and injury analyst Dr. David Chao said it’s fair to call this a career-threatening injury for Dell.

“This is a much more difficult recovery than just an ACL, it’s a knee dislocation with three of four major ligaments torn and it’s a long road back,” Chao said. “Unfortunately, it has to be considered career threatening, but we all hope not career-ending…”

“A typical recovery timetable, it would be great if he could participate at some point next season, but it’s far from guaranteed he will play at any point next season. It’s similar to what happened with Browns running back Nick Chubb. They’re both knee dislocations, but not all knee dislocations are the same. This is a much more complicated surgery process than an isolated ACL and, as such, it’s going to be multiple surgeries and lots of follow-up. As much as this is a devastating injury, Nick Chubb did return to play his next season. Let’s hope for a similar good outcome for Tank Dell.”

Texans G Shaq Mason is set to miss three to four weeks with an injured MCL. (Wilson)

Titans

Titans QB Mason Rudolph tossed a crucial interception toward the end of the first half of Week 16’s loss to the Colts. Titans HC Brian Callahan said thinks committing turnovers in critical areas has been the “Achilles heel” of their season.

“Can’t have the turnover in a critical spot,” Callahan said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “That’s sort of been our Achilles heel most of the season in big spots that swing momentum in games for us.”

Rudolph and Will Levis have the same touchdown to interception ratio and average the same yards per completion. Callahan thinks the stats don’t “paint the full picture” of either quarterback.

“The idea is to put ourselves in the best chance to win and who gives us the best chance to do that,” Callahan said. “The stats are sometimes similar but don’t always paint the full picture either direction to one guy or the other at this point.”

Although the Titans are 3-12, Callahan still thinks they’ve shown progress this season.

“I wish we had a whole lot more to show for what we’ve done this year,” Callahan said. “It’s a bottom-line business, and we’ve got to show progress. You got to make the opportunities count. And we’ve got to do that for the last two weeks.”