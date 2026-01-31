AFC Notes: Tank Dell, Robert Saleh, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports reports that league insiders expect the Bears to be interested in the Jaguars’ impending free agent RB Travis Etienne .

. Pauline’s sources think Etienne is a better fit for Jacksonville’s offense compared to Chicago’s, given he’s suited for HC Liam Coen ‘s offense as a pass-catching threat.

The Jaguars announced they hired Mathieu Araujo as defensive pass game coordinator and Brian Picucci as run game coordinator.

Texans

Texans WR Tank Dell said he’s feeling healthy and is ready to return next season.

“What I’ve been through is something that taught me to be humble and just keep working,” Dell said, via Around The NFL. “But I’m back. I feel like I’m feeling good right now… Once the season comes, we’re gonna cook up.”

Dell said having to miss the entire season was the “hardest year of his life.”

“I’ve been playing football since I was 5, and that was the first year I’ve ever had to sit out from football,” Dell said. “That was hard.”

Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports reports that the Texans are expected to be interested in Panthers’ impending free agent C Cade Mays .

. Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are moving on from three coaches: TE coach Jake Moreland, assistant LB coach Ben Bolling, and offensive assistant Mike Snyder.

Titans

The Titans recently hired former Giants OL coach Carmen Bricillo to the same role. Jordan Raanan reports that Bricillo was expected to join Titans’ new OC Brian Daboll, as well as others from New York’s staff under Daboll.

Jordan Raanan reports that Bricillo was expected to join Titans' new OC Brian Daboll, as well as others from New York's staff under Daboll. Titans' new HC Robert Saleh said Daboll will control their offense and carry many similar responsibilities that Saleh had as the 49ers' defensive coordinator, per Terry McCormick.

said Daboll will control their offense and carry many similar responsibilities that Saleh had as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, per Terry McCormick. Saleh mentioned that Daboll’s history of developing young quarterbacks was a factor in their decision, and they want to take QB Cam Ward “back to the beginning” to develop him, via Jim Wyatt.

Saleh mentioned that Daboll's history of developing young quarterbacks was a factor in their decision, and they want to take QB Cam Ward "back to the beginning" to develop him, via Jim Wyatt. Saleh said he did a lot of research on the organization and feels the right people are in place to create a contending team: "I did probably as much media research on this organization as they did on me. What I found was that the people here are unbelievable. I'm a firm believer that people win championships." (Terry McCormick)