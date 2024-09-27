AFC Notes: Tank Dell, Will Levis, Steelers, Texans, Titans

Steelers

Steelers OC Arthur Smith said he’s never had a tight end with the size and athleticism of Darnell Washington : “I’ve never had a tight end like Darnell with that size and athletic ability. He’s such a unique player. He’s had some really dominant blocks. It’s exciting as a coach. The sky is the limit for him.” (Ray Fittipaldo)

Steelers QB Justin Fields isn't worried about the future and any uncertainty around the starting role: "As I always say we don't know if we're going to get tomorrow. I'm only worried about today, and I know this week I'm going to start." (Ray Fittipaldo)

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said WR Tank Dell is considered “day-to-day” with his chest injury and they are monitoring him ahead of Week 4.

“Yeah, Tank will be day-to-day,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. “We’ll see how he continues to progress.”

Dell suffered his injury late in Week 3’s loss to the Vikings. Ryans isn’t concerned about the timing of Dell’s injury when the game was already out of reach.

“No, not no concern from me. Injuries can happen at any given time,” Ryans said. “What if the injury happened first play of the game? Should he be out there? We can’t control when injuries happen. Guys are going to go play. That’s part of our game. Part of the nature of the business. When you play this game, unfortunately, injuries happen. Nobody can predict when injuries happen or when a guy should be in, shouldn’t be in.”

Ryans expects Dell to be “fine.”

“Yeah, we’ll see how Tank goes throughout the week, but he should be fine,” Ryans said.

Titans

When taking a look at possible trade proposals for Panthers QB Bryce Young , Joe Rexrode of The Athletic could see the Titans trading QB Will Levis in exchange for Young and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Rexrode writes that Levis showed more promise in 2023 than Young has demonstrated throughout his 18 games thus far and a "change of scenery" could benefit both players.

Titans OC Nick Holz said they still feel like Levis is playing well aside from his few “disaster plays” so far this season: “We feel like Will Levis is playing well, other than a few disaster plays.” ( Jim Wyatt )

Titans OC Nick Holz said OTs Nicholas Petit-Frere and Jaelyn Duncan will compete for the starting right tackle job for Week 4 in Friday's practice: "Guy who performs best in padded practice on Friday could end up earning the right tackle job." (Jim Wyatt)