AFC Notes: Taron Johnson, Chiefs Roster, Broncos, Raiders

Broncos
- Broncos CB Riley Moss is entering the final year of his contract. Jeff Legwold of ESPN notes that there hasn’t been much movement on an extension to Moss.
- Legwold points out that Denver also has decisions to make regarding S Brandon Jones and CB Ja’Quan McMillian, who are both entering the final year of their contracts.
Chiefs
- Jeremy Fowler had new Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker ranked in his top ten ahead of the new season: “He reminds me a lot of a mix between peak Kareem Hunt and Maurice Jones-Drew,” an AFC executive said. “Dense lower body, fast enough, tough to bring down. Not sure how his game will age yet, but he should be good this year.”
- Fowler also had newlywed TE Travis Kelce listed in his top ten among tight ends: “He’s still the ageless wonder at the position,” an NFC personnel evaluator said. “His elite route savvy, body control, and instincts allow him to still compete at a high level, despite him getting up in age.”
- ESPN ranked the top interior linemen in the league as well, with both C Creed Humphrey and G Trey Smith receiving mentions: “He’s got an unorthodox style of play, but once he gets ahold of you, it’s really hard to shake,” a personnel executive with an NFL team said on Humphrey. “He’s been really consistent and consistently the best center in the league. He runs the show well and is ultra physical and athletic.”
- “We didn’t game-plan much for him, if at all,” said a veteran NFL defensive coach said of Humphrey. “We were more worried about Trey Smith.”
- “You can knock him back in the pocket or beat him backward,” a veteran NFL defensive coach said when asked about Smith. “That’s how we felt last year. He’s a really good foundational piece. Raw power, sets a tone. There just aren’t many like him.”
Raiders
- The Raiders acquired CB Taron Johnson this offseason, and he is seeking a new contract. Ryan McFadden of ESPN writes that Johnson is someone to monitor before the season begins.
- However, McFadden mentions that rookie S Treydan Stukes’ ability to play the slot raises some questions about whether Las Vegas will want to invest in Johnson.
- McFadden thinks the “best-case scenario” is that they rework Johnson’s contract to add salary guarantees.
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