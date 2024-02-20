AFC Notes: Tee Higgins, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN says “many around the league” think the Bengals will franchise tag WR Tee Higgins while letting WR Tyler Boyd go in free agency.
- Fowler adds RB Joe Mixon and DT B.J. Hill are two of the biggest potential cap casualties for Cincinnati.
Browns
- Zac Jackson of The Athletic notes that the Browns are expected to shop for veteran wide receiver upgrades during the offseason and are starting with around $6 million in cap space with options to restructure contracts.
- Jackson ponders if the team will go after a rookie in what is considered to be a strong draft class of receivers or pursue someone via trade or free agency.
- Other positions of need are defensive line, running back, tight end, and linebacker. The Browns have four defensive starters hitting free agency and have financial decisions to make when it comes to other veterans on the roster.
- Jackson mentions that veteran DE Za’Darius Smith played around 60 percent of the snaps in 2023 and the Browns could wind up favoring young DE Alex Wright, who played 38 percent of the snaps.
- At running back, Jackson thinks the team could look to add someone as RB Jerome Ford is viewed as a No.2 back and RB Kareem Hunt will likely move on even with RB Nick Chubb‘s future in question.
- Per Jackson, Browns RT Jack Conklin could be a candidate for a restructure coming off a major injury, and elsewhere on the line the team is yet to commit to LT Jedrick Wills Jr. and has had the time to evaluate OT James Hudson before he hits free agency.
- The Browns can save $2 million if they release veteran TE Jordan Akins and could have a different look at tight end next season according to Jackson, as TE Harrison Bryant is set to become a free agent.
Ravens
- Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic notes Ravens RB Gus Edwards, RG Kevin Zeitler, S Geno Stone, and CB Rock Ya-Sin all had their contracts voided Monday, incurring about $8.5 million in dead cap that will be on Baltimore’s books in 2024.
- The Ravens could still re-sign all of those players. But Zrebiec thinks the Ravens are more likely to bring back CB Ronald Darby or CB Arthur Maulet instead of Ya-Sin.
- With S Marcus Williams and S Kyle Hamilton both being significant investments, Zrebiec notes Stone is likely to play elsewhere for more money and a starting role.
- Zrebiec says the Ravens could decide to “go in a different direction” when it comes to Edwards, as they seemed to lose trust in him near the end of the season and there will be quality veteran options on the market.
- Zrebiec believes Baltimore should try and retain Zeitler, as losing him would mean $4 million in dead cap and another gap to fill on an offensive line with loads of “uncertainty.” However, Zeitler has wanted a new deal since last summer and the Ravens haven’t made anything happen yet.
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports people inside the league think Baltimore will look for a running back with a “pedigree” in free agency.
