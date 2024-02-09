AFC Notes: Tee Higgins, Kenny Pickett, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Tee Higgins said he would love playing for the Titans.

“It would be good,” Higgins said, via Titans Wire. “Going back home to family and then being able to play for a coach that I’ve already been under, it would be ideal.”

Ravens

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton stood behind QB Lamar Jackson following their loss in the AFC Championship game and still considers him the best player in the league.

“I don’t think Lamar cares, nor do I care, what other people have to say, outside of this building,” Hamilton said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Heavy is the head that wears the crown. So, there are a lot of people out there hoping for people like Lamar to fail, but we all know that he’s the best player in this league.”

Ravens G Kevin Zeitler called Jackson their leader and is confident he’ll return strong next season.

“He’s the leader of this team,” Zeitler said. “He’s fiery. He cares more than anyone. I think it’s very obvious when you watch it. No matter what people want to say, I know he’s going to be back, ready to work when it’s time and take us all the way.”

Ravens’ veteran EDGE Jadeveon Clowney‘s advice to Jackson is to fight through the scrutiny and continue building.

“I love him regardless of how that game shook out,” Clowney said. “He’s like my brother forever. I’m glad I got to play with him; I enjoyed it. I enjoy him, and I enjoy everybody else in this locker room, but, ‘[I’d tell him to] keep your head up.’ I dealt with that scrutiny throughout my career, and I just kept my head up, keeping the people around that love me and kept them close and build from there and continue to move forward.'”

Steelers

Steelers OC Arthur Smith said during an interview that he plans to cultivate a relationship with QB Kenny Pickett ahead of his first season in Pittsburgh.

“It’s exciting to hear the way that this offense is built with a lot of young players and obviously, where Kenny Pickett is at going into his third year,” Smith said in an interview with Missi Matthews of . “Playing with a young quarterback — being efficient, being able to get the ball out and making the smart decisions, getting the ball in the playmakers’ hands and taking care of the football. A lot of things that come up, the responsibility of playing quarterback in the National Football League, there’s pressure situations. They happen all game. Having command of those situations and ultimately putting the ball in the end zone, whether that’s through the air, handing it off or running it in, there’s a lot on him. There’s a natural evolution that happens with the quarterback.”

“There’s a relationship that’s got to be built between me and Kenny,” Smith added. “And that’s so paramount between the playcaller and the quarterback. The quarterback is obviously the one out there between the white lines, and there’s a trust that’s going to be built daily, and it goes both ways. I’ve got to earn Kenny’s trust and vice versa as we build this offense and all the things we want to work on, and we want him to work on and take command of this offense.”