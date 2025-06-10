AFC Notes: Terron Armstead, Garrett Wilson, Justin Fields, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Former Dolphins LT Terron Armstead decided it was time to hang up the cleats due to the fact that he couldn’t perform at the same level after a 2015 knee injury that never fully healed and caused him pain.

“I’ve been dealing with a knee since my third year in the league,” Armstead said on the Nightcap Show. “I didn’t see a practice field at all [last year], and not because I didn’t want to or the Dolphins just wanted me to rest. It’s like I literally couldn’t walk. After a game on Sunday, I wouldn’t be able to walk on my own, under my own power, until Wednesday, Thursday. So I was only able to play under the pain meds. I couldn’t put any pressure on my knee, so it was like, I can’t keep doing that to myself.”

Jets

Justin Fields is reuniting with his college teammate, WR Garrett Wilson, with the Jets. Fields thinks they haven’t “skipped a beat” despite their time apart.

“I mean, it’s been good,” Fields said, via Ethan Greenberg of the team’s site. “You know, he’s been my guy for a long time now, so I really feel like we haven’t skipped a beat out on the practice field.”

Fields added that he and Wilson have quickly rekindled their relationship.

“We didn’t really talk too much [over the last couple years], but when I came here, we’ve been talking every day. We were very close in college, but when I was in the league and then he was in the league, we didn’t really talk too much. Every now and then, maybe, but when I came here, it’s like we really didn’t miss a day. He’s been great.”

Patriots

Patriots G Cole Strange suffered a torn patellar tendon late in 2023, which resulted in him rehabbing for last season. Strange is glad to be healthy for this year’s offseason program.

“It feels awesome to just be healthy for OTAs and be able to be out here and work,” Strange said, via Chris Mason of MassLive. “This time last year I was just learning how to walk. So I feel very blessed.”

Stange is focused on taking care of himself and hopes that will keep him available for 2025.

“The truth is, all I can really do is control what I can control,” Strange said. “Pray to God I don’t have any more injuries. As long as that takes care of itself, I’ll handle what I can handle. Not really worried about anybody’s opinion.”