AFC Notes: Todd Monken, Aaron Rodgers, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Dianna Russini confirmed reports that the Browns have reached out to and are expected to interview former Ravens HC John Harbaugh.

Ravens

Ravens OC Todd Monken admitted that he could’ve done better with putting QB Lamar Jackson in a better situation.

“I didn’t coach Lamar well enough,” Monken said, via PFT. “I didn’t have as good of a relationship as I could have. I didn’t do the things we needed to do this year to win enough games to give ourselves a chance. I believe that.”

Monken added that he and Jackson had an outstanding relationship and wonders what could’ve been between the two.

“I really wish Lamar would have been healthy and seen what we kept building on,” Monken said. “Where we went from ’23 to ’24, and then we just never got it going. That’s what you have to live with.”

Monken said that he never saw former HC John Harbaugh lose the locker room or have negative relationships within it.

“I never saw Lamar and Coach Harbaugh not have a great relationship,” Monken said. “I never saw that. I never saw Coach Harbaugh and any of our players not have a great relationship. Never. Not one time.”

Steelers

