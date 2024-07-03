AFC Notes: Tom Brady, Dalton Kincaid, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Bills lost WRs Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis in the offseason who were two of the biggest playmakers in the passing game. Buffalo TE Dalton Kincaid downplayed being the workhorse through the air and has been pleased with the offensive progression in the first full offseason under OC Joe Brady.

“I wouldn’t say I’m the guy. I think we have quite a bit of weapons on offense,” Kincaid said, via David De Cristofaro of the Bills Wire. “You know, we’re going to open everybody up, and with Josh (Allen) back there, he’s going to get everybody the ball. I think definitely a couple more targets this year, which will be nice.”

“I wouldn’t say [the offense changed] a ton, but there’s a lot of tweaks we’ve made since last year. I think the creativity and kind of freedom he has right now in terms of just testing things out is super helpful.”

Jets

Jets S D.J. Reed has been an important part of their defense since signing in 2022. Reed is set to be a free agent in 2025 and emphasized his love for the organization.

“I love being here, but I’m not really stressing about it,” Reed said, via Billy Riccette of the Jets Wire. “I’m here, I’m gonna be here in training camp.”

“I signed a three-year deal, so I expect to play the three years here and go into free agency. But, I do love New York, I love playing here, love the coaches and the organization. Woody [Johnson] took care of me last time. And, yeah, I love my teammates, so we’ll see.”

Patriots

During Tom Brady‘s ceremony to retire his number and induct him into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame, Brady expressed gratitude to former HC Bill Belichick for helping grow his career.

“To Coach Belichick, thank you for your tireless commitment to develop and push me to be my very best. It wasn’t me, it wasn’t you, it was us,” Brady said, via ProFootballTalk. “Our hard work, our love of the game, and the way we worked for one another, that’s what it was all about. Let me make this crystal clear: There is no coach in the world I would rather play for than Bill Belichick.”