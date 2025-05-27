AFC Notes: Tony Boselli, Calvin Ridley, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars EVP Tony Boselli talked about some of his favorite moments from the 2025 NFL Draft.

“You’ve got the guys that you’ve targeted and want to be a Jacksonville Jaguar,” Boselli said, via JagsWire.com. “Then as it inches up to the third round, as the second round wraps up, and we know we’re coming up, and that’s where James I think shined because we’re sitting there and we’re getting ready to pick at 70, we have a target, and then all of a sudden that individual goes off the board. It goes from a room that was pretty relaxed to high intensity. That was probably my favorite moment of watching James operate. I watched him the whole time, and he never flinched.”

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio commented on the team drafting two wide receivers and noted that WR Jayden Higgins filled one need and WR Jaylin Noel fit another, as well as being good values where they were selected.

“They’re different kind of in terms of their skill sets, how they play,” Caserio said, via the Houston Chronicle. “But it’s a good example of like, well, you guys drafted a receiver; ‘why would you draft another receiver?’ Well, because Jaylin is a really good football player. Inside receiver, plays outside of formation, punt returner and handles the ball. He’s tough.”

Titans

Titans WR Calvin Ridley has good things to say about the team’s offseason program and HC Brian Callahan, who is highlighting competition.

“Competing!” Ridley said, via TitansWire.com. “We’re competing in everything we do at work right now. And I think it’s great. I think it’s so fun. I’m a captain on my team. I got my boys behind me. And we’re, I’m telling them every day, I’m even messing up sometimes, but I tell them every day, man, we’re trying to win! You know, we’re trying to win, we’re trying to win, we’re trying to win.”