AFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Baron Browning, Isiah Pacheco, Josh Uche, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic doesn’t believe the Broncos will be buyers or sellers ahead of the trade deadline.
- Broncos TE Lucas Krull was fined $5,083 for a blindside block in Week 8.
- According to NFL Network, Broncos EDGE Baron Browning has come up in trade calls from prospective teams.
- Teams around the league reportedly like Browning’s upside, despite the injury concerns. However, it remains to be seen whether Denver is willing to trade him.
Chiefs
- According to Ian Rapoport, Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco is targeting a late November return from injured reserve.
- He underwent successful leg surgery back in September and was expected to miss six weeks, yet will need more time to reach full health.
- Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Chiefs would trade for another receiver if one “falls into their lap” after WR Skyy Moore was placed on injured reserve.
- Russini adds Kansas City DC Steve Spagnuolo is looking for a “young, fast corner.”
- Chiefs CB Joshua Williams was fined $6,398 for a late hit in Week 8.
Former Patriots LB Josh Uche has been traded to the Chiefs and reflected on his time there during a recent session with reporters.
“Being in New England for five years, obviously I didn’t have the results or the outcomes I wanted,” Uche said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I went back to New England [in 2024 because] I love the coaches and everyone there. I was doing my best to help keep the ship afloat. When I heard I was getting traded, I was excited. I feel like this scheme, this team, this organization is definitely going to help me maximize my potential.”
