AFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Baron Browning, Isiah Pacheco, Josh Uche, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Dianna Russini of The Athletic doesn’t believe the Broncos will be buyers or sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

Broncos TE Lucas Krull was fined $5,083 for a blindside block in Week 8.

was fined $5,083 for a blindside block in Week 8. According to NFL Network, Broncos EDGE Baron Browning has come up in trade calls from prospective teams.

has come up in trade calls from prospective teams. Teams around the league reportedly like Browning’s upside, despite the injury concerns. However, it remains to be seen whether Denver is willing to trade him.

Chiefs

According to Ian Rapoport, Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco is targeting a late November return from injured reserve.

is targeting a late November return from injured reserve. He underwent successful leg surgery back in September and was expected to miss six weeks, yet will need more time to reach full health.

Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Chiefs would trade for another receiver if one “falls into their lap” after WR Skyy Moore was placed on injured reserve.

was placed on injured reserve. Russini adds Kansas City DC Steve Spagnuolo is looking for a “young, fast corner.”

is looking for a “young, fast corner.” Chiefs CB Joshua Williams was fined $6,398 for a late hit in Week 8.

Former Patriots LB Josh Uche has been traded to the Chiefs and reflected on his time there during a recent session with reporters.

“Being in New England for five years, obviously I didn’t have the results or the outcomes I wanted,” Uche said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I went back to New England [in 2024 because] I love the coaches and everyone there. I was doing my best to help keep the ship afloat. When I heard I was getting traded, I was excited. I feel like this scheme, this team, this organization is definitely going to help me maximize my potential.”