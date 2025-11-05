AFC Notes: Trade Deadline, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- Bills HC Sean McDermott said the injury is “not moving in the direction they’d like it to” on rookie CB Dorian Strong. (Joe Buscaglia)
- McDermott on WR Gabe Davis: “I feel like he’s getting close to being able to play in a game, won’t put a timeline on it.” (Buscaglia)
- Bills GM Brandon Beane on not being active at the deadline: “It’s not a store where you can just go in and pay $20 and say I’ll take this player. It takes two. You’ve got to be willing to find a partner that’s willing to do business, and salary cap can be a constraint as well.” (Fitzgerald)
- Beane on WR Keon Coleman: “The microscope is on Keon. I would say there have been some good things and some things he could continue to do better….I’d say everyone needs to let it play out and not evaluate after every snap. We’ll need him down the stretch if we’re going to be where we want.” (Capaccio)
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes there was trade buzz around the Bills, who made a move to clear some cap space, inquired about some of the available cornerbacks, receivers, and edge rushers, and were in talks for Bengals LB Logan Wilson. However, nothing came together in the end.
- Bills LB Joey Bosa was fined $12,172 for striking/kicking/tripping/
kneeing.
- Per the wire, the Bills hosted CB Te’Cory Couch for a visit.
- The Bills also worked out DE Kingsley Jonathan, LB Garrett Nelson, and LB Casey Toohill.
Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on when LB Chop Robinson will return from concussion protocol: “Your guess is as good as mine.” (Louis-Jacques)
- Per the wire, the Dolphins worked out DB B.J. Adams, DB M.J. Devonshire, DB D.J. James, and DB Clarence Lewis.
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Broncos, Giants, and Steelers were among the teams that inquired about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle, but Miami’s asking price of a first-round pick and possibly more was too steep.
Jets
- Following the Jets’ trade of DT Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys, Connor Hughes of SNY cites multiple sources who indicated that Williams’ relationship with the organization deteriorated this season.
- Hughes notes that Williams’ issues with New York began when they decided to get rid of Aaron Rodgers.
- Hughes reports that GM Darren Mougey did not want to trade Williams during the season, while a high-ranking team official told him before the deadline that they wouldn’t deal Williams away: “We are not trading Quinnen Williams. We’re not doing it.”
- Mougey on their moves at the deadline: “We got to today and we had these offers that we felt were too good for the team (to pass up).” (Rosenblatt)
- Mougey also revealed that the contract of CB Sauce Gardner was structured in a way that it would make it a tradeable one. (Rosenblatt)
- Hughes cites two sources close to Williams who indicated the defensive tackle met with Jets brass and aired his frustrations. However, one Jets’ source denied that the meeting occurred.
- According to Hughes, New York’s original asking price was a first- and third-round pick, but the Cowboys “balked at the offer.”
- But on Sunday night, Hughes cites Dallas sources who mentioned that the Jets “softened considerably” on their demands.
- Dianna Russini reports that teams in the AFC East reached out to the Jets about trades, but the team was unwilling to deal within the division.
- Mougey on the players added at the deadline: WR Adonai Mitchell: “big, fast, physical, talented wide receiver.” On WR John Metchie: “Athletic guy, has inside/outside flex.” On DT Mazi Smith: “big, big, talented, physical defensive tackle that can help us in the run game.” (Rosenblatt)
- Jets HC Aaron Glenn agreed that the offers were too hard to pass up, calling yesterday intense, and noting that opportunity will come with change for all players involved. (Rosenblatt)
- Glenn on RB Breece Hall‘s reported desire for a “fresh start”: “Breece was not a guy I wanted to get rid of. He’s a damn good player. Any of those (reports) that came out, I don’t know what you’re talking about.” (Rosenblatt)
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Jets got offers for DE Jermaine Johnson, but HC Aaron Glenn values Johnson as a piece to build around, and it also means something that Johnson has said he wants to stick around and be a part of the rebuild.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano adds that at one point, he heard the Jets were in talks to send both brothers, DT Quinnen Williams and LB Quincy Williams, to the Cowboys, but talks fell through for the latter, and Dallas pivoted to trading for Bengals LB Logan Wilson.
