AFC Notes: Travis Etienne, C.J. Stroud, Tyler Warren, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen shared his thoughts on first-round TE Tyler Warren.

“I think the great thing about him — very smart football player. He picks up things very quickly,” Steichen said in his Tuesday press conference, via Pro Football Talk. “You tell him once, he’s got a good feel for it. And even if he’s got to correct something, he’s got a great mindset of getting it corrected on the next time he goes out there. He’s been phenomenal so far. Obviously, I know we don’t have pads on, but his movement skills, great feel, great instincts. It’ll be good this week to get another week of that work in, and then going into training camp will be great for him.”

Warren also commented on his first OTA experience.

“I think it’s a lot better being here a few weeks in a row — like you said, stack the days on top and keep learning so it’s not learning something new and going out that day,” Warren told reporters. “It’s some repeat stuff now so it’s a lot more comfortable than when we first got here and kind of just thrown into the fire.”

Jaguars

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne said he isn’t concerned about trade rumors and is focused on what he can control.

“I just focus on what I control,” Etienne said, via PFT. “I mean, outside noise popping up — I feel like me worrying about that, I feel like I can’t change none of that, honestly. So I feel like it’s just a waste of my energy to even worry about that. I’m just coming here, and just do my job, and let things go where they go. I feel like everything happens for a reason. I’m always ready and just come in here and just do my job.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud is downplaying any potential shoulder injury, while HC DeMeco Ryans told the media that he is committed to protecting Stroud and staying in tune with what is going on with his starting quarterback.

“I was already throwing before you guys got to see me out there, pretty normally, I think y’all don’t have much to talk about so everything is blown up,” Stroud said after practice, via Texans Wire. “I never thought too much of it. It’s not that big of a deal. I’m fine. It’s not as bad as people make it seem.”

“It’s important for me to just make sure we’re protecting him,” Ryans noted. “To make sure we know what’s best for C.J. and not really worry about the outside opinions. Nobody knows the information about our players more than me.”