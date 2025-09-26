AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Colts, Texans, Jaguars

Colts

Colts QB Daniel Jones has been impressive in their 3-0 start to the regular season, completing 71.6 percent of his passes for 816 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Indianapolis HC Shane Steichen said Jones has been proactive in studying film and getting the team in the right plays.

“(He) looks at tape all day every day, grinding, looking at different things, knowing the checks, understanding what we’re trying to get done offensively, getting us in and out of the right plays,” Steichen said, via James Boyd of The Athletic. “That stuff pays huge dividends in this league because there’s a lot going on. Obviously, this is one of the toughest positions in all of sports to play, and he’s doing it right now as good as it gets.”

Colts CB Charvarius Ward has also been impressed by Jones and thinks he’ll be a candidate for Comeback Player of the Year.

“Danny Dimes, man, he’s balling again. … He’s damn near (the) Comeback Player of the Year already,” Ward said. “Everybody doubted him, but he’s been showing out. I’m happy for Danny for sure.”

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor said Jones is always giving feedback and ideas.

“He’ll hit you with, ‘Hey, man, when we get this play, this is what I’m thinking.’ But I just walked in the building, and I’m grabbing breakfast,” Taylor said. “I didn’t even open my iPad yet, but that just goes to show you his level of commitment to being excellent.”

Texans

The Texans elected to release S C.J. Gardner-Johnson following Week 3’s loss to the Jaguars. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans made clear that they didn’t look to trade Gardner-Johnson, and he decided to make the move because it was “the best for our team.”

“I’m not going to go into all the details of it,” Ryans said, via PFT. “Coming from me, the head coach, it was the best for our team. That’s why I made the decision, so I’m not going into any further details on it.”

Houston now turns their attention to facing the Titans in Week 4.

“Today we had a really great practice, getting started with the [Tennessee] Titans,” Ryans said. “Really good team. Their young quarterback has done a really nice job. We’re seeing that they’ve changed play callers. They’re making some changes as well. But I’m excited for this next opportunity. We get another opportunity here at home. Collectively as a team, we’re excited about going out and playing better. That’s what we’re looking forward to. That’s what we’re focused on. We had a really great day of practice today. Great energy, great deliberate work from our coaches, from our players. Everybody’s just dialed in to what we need to do to go get a win.”

Ryans doesn’t think players were surprised by Gardner-Johnson’s release.

“I don’t think it was a surprise,” Ryans said. “If it is, that’s the league. It’s always surprises each and every year in the league. So, if it’s a surprise to them, it’s OK. Everybody will be all right. A quick reset for everybody, refocus on what we need to focus on. Again, as I spoke about, we’re moving forward to how can we focus on beating the Titans. Again, it’s not about one person. It’s about our team going and trying to win a game.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said the team needs to do a better job of putting first-round CB/WR Travis Hunter in a position to make plays.

“I wouldn’t say he’s behind,” Coen said, via Jags Wire. “I would say we can do a better job of helping him in some ways. We had a great talk with Trav after this past game in terms of just, ‘How can we help you?’ Because what is he learning? It’s a lot. So we’ve got to, I think, be a little bit more diligent in terms of putting him in positions to maybe not do as many moving parts, so that we can just let him go play.”