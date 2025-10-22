AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Daniel Jones, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Daniel Jones continues his strong performance as the Colts’ starting quarterback, leading them to a 6-1 record with their 38-24 win over the Chargers in Week 7. Indianapolis HC Shane Steichen isn’t surprised by Jones and saw examples of his potential in game film during his time with the Giants.

“I think he’s played well his whole career, to be honest,” Steichen said, via PFT. “That’s me. When I watched the tape, when I went back and looked at it, I think he’s been a great player this whole time. To get him here and to see the success he’s having with the guys that we’ve got, it’s not a surprise to me right now at all.”

Steichen said that there is “no question” about the offense feeding off of Jones this season.

“Oh, there’s no question,” Steichen said. “I think when the trigger man behind center touches the ball every single snap, and he’s got to make a decision on every play. He drops back — there’s a ton of confidence in that because of the work he puts in. Like I said, he’s always here. He’s always working, questions, conversations nonstop, all day, every day, football. So, yeah, it breeds a lot of confidence in our football team for sure with the way he works and the way he’s playing.”

Colts OLB Samson Ebukam is expected to miss multiple weeks with an MCL surgery, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Jaguars

Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter has seen his snaps decrease week by week, including just 14 snaps in Week 7 while having 67 snaps on offense. Jacksonville HC Liam Coen said they are examining how to use Hunter on both sides and wants to have the “best 11” on the field.

“I think that is absolutely going to be a part of the conversation with both sides of the football,” Coen said, via JaguarsWire. “I thought that there was some definite flashes yesterday in terms of, on offense specifically. He had a great pass breakup as well on defense. We are going to play the best 11 as much as humanly possible after this bye.”

Coen reiterated that he has been impressed by Hunter as a receiver, and they will continue to evaluate him as a cornerback.

“We’ve gotten a sample size as you mentioned — a sample size of everything, the totality of the first seven weeks of every position, but specifically with him,” Coen said. “There was definitely some really good things the other night, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. There’s still things that need to be cleaned up and corrected. And then we’ve gotta just make sure we’re playing the best guys at all times and see what that looks like. That will 100% be a part of this evaluation and conversation over the next few days here.”

Titans