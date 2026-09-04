AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Tank Dell, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars GM James Gladstone acknowledged that most of DB/WR Travis Hunter‘s reps have come on defense.

“I think from Travis’s perspective,” Gladstone said, via Jags Wire. “I think that’s a great work in progress, knowing that he’s put a lot more focus on the defensive side down the back end of training camp stretch and still getting his plays on offense, but really settling in so that that defensive backfield can have the continuity that it needs.”

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio met with reporters and commented on WR Tank Dell, noting he is close to returning, prompting the team to place him on injured reserve.

“I’d say he’s close,” Caserio said at a press conference. “He is not quite there, which is why he’s in the category that he’s in. I think we’ll have a better idea with a lot of these guys after four weeks or four games, whatever it is. I’d say he’s definitely closer now than he was — let’s say in training camp. There’s a little bit more work that remains. Overall, he’s in pretty good spirits. There are certain things we just have to see. Some of this too, is honestly for him mentally to make sure he has enough confidence so that he can go out there and perform the way he’s capable of, the way he knows how to.”

Titans

Titans DL Jeffery Simmons talked about how he’s shifted his goals from individual to team-oriented as he’s grown within his role as a leader with the team.

“When I step on the field, I don’t care about anything else but how can I be the best for my team?” Simmons said, via Titans Wire. “My first couple years in the league, it was, ‘Let me set a goal. Let me set a goal for 10 sacks a year. Let me set a goal for this many tackles for loss.’ But it took me away from the main goal. Once the game gets going and it’s the fourth quarter, I don’t have a sack, I don’t have a tackle for loss, now I’m chasing plays. Now I’m hurting the defense by jumping out of the gap trying to make a play. So as I got older, especially last year, my thing was, how can I really focus on being in the moment? Make the play when it’s there. Celebrate my teammate, because I know I’m going to get the slide. I know I’m going to get double-teamed, triple-teamed. But when my opportunity comes to make that play, I can’t not be ready for it. Even when a double team comes, how can I create a one-on-one, even on a double team? How can I get to the center? How can I get to a different level to affect the game, affect the quarterback? That’s just my mindset when I touch the field. I see red. You got a different color on. It’s red. You in my way; you’re trying to stop me from feeding my family. That’s just the way I see the game.”