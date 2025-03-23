AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Tyler Warren, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Cal LB Teddye Buchanan met with the Bills in the leadup to his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Dolphins

BYU OT Caleb Etienne met with the Dolphins at the Big 12 pro day. (Justin Melo)

Seth Walder reports that the Dolphins director of coaching analytics Max Mulitz is no longer with the team.

Jets

ESPN senior draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. mocks Penn State TE Tyler Warren to the Jets this year over Missouri RT Armand Membou, given that the team didn’t re-signTE Tyler Conklin and added two bargain free agents on the offensive line.

He also points out that the team passed on TE Brock Bowers in the first round last season and elected to pick OT Olu Fashanu instead.

“I went with Warren because they passed on Bowers last year, and I thought with Justin Fields , that would be somebody that could really create a nightmare for defensive coordinators,” Kiper said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I thought maybe you could find a right tackle down the line just a bit. Membou, he’s tempting. I tell you, he’s very tempting because and he’s a plug-and-play guy, as Warren would be. You can’t take ’em both. You have to take one of the two. There’s a pretty good chance both will be there at seven. … Membou or Warren, take your pick. I don’t think anybody could argue with either one of those players.”

Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt met with the Jets at the Big 12 pro day. (Justin Melo)

Patriots

The Patriots currently pick fourth in the upcoming draft, with analyst Mel Kiper believing that taking Colorado CB/WWR Travis Hunter at that spot is a no-brainer and views him as one of the generational talents in the draft along with DE Abdul Carter.

“If he’s there at 4, it’s a no-brainer. They would be getting for Drake Maye a helluva weapon,” Kiper said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.“He’s an amazing player. To do what he did, and withstand and survive on both sides of the ball, is almost impossible to do at a very high level — for his body to take that kind of punishment. His football IQ is unbelievable and his hand-eye coordination, his ball skills, are the best I’ve ever seen.”

Kansas State OL Easton Kilty met with the Patriots before the Big 12 pro day. (Tony Pauline)