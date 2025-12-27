AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Justin Herbert, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos C Alex Forsyth got the start as an injury replacement against the Chiefs and was able to put a previous game where LB Leo Chenal went over him for a game-winning field goal block behind him.

“After a game like last year’s, it’s always tough to bounce back,’’ said Forsyth, via Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette. “But this week was a short week. … It was an emotional game. … I just kind of went into it saying I got to flush it and move on. I can’t let a bad play ruin a career and stuff, especially not a game like this, an important game like this. So you try to put it away. Obviously, you never forget plays like that, but just try to flush it and just focus on the game.”

Chargers

Chargers TE Oronde Gadsden had high praise for QB Justin Herbert: “Justin is tough as nails, bro. He’s 3–0 with a broken hand. He’s running the rock, too, and he’s running people over. And he can throw it with the best of them. … He’s willing us to victory every week.” (Jordan Schultz)

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce went to the podium after what could have been his final home game with the team and said he will decide on his future when the time comes.

“Honestly, I’ve just been focused on trying to win football games, man,” Kelce said, via the team website. “I’ll let that be a decision I make with my family, friends, the Chiefs organization when the time comes.”