AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Marvin Mims, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. said he has a better knowledge of their system going into the second year of his career and is healthy after dealing with a hamstring injury as a rookie.

“Coming into Year 2, knowing what to expect, knowing the routes, knowing what I have to do as a receiver, I feel like this is starting to go a lot smoother for me, especially mentally,” Mims said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s site. “I had the hamstring injury when I got here, so I sat out a lot. Right now, I’m healthy. [I’ve] felt the best I’ve felt in a while. And also just knowing the coaches, knowing what they’re expecting, knowing the routes — all that stuff — and being with the same guys, it’s pretty cool.”

Mims knows that if he practices well, he’ll likely play well in games.

“First and foremost, it starts out here on the practice field,” Mims said. “If I take care of my business out here, it will go to the games. For the most part, I’m looking forward to it. But I just know I have to my business here and then eventually when we get there in the fall, we’ll get there.”

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton has been in Florida rehabbing from ankle surgery and hopes to continue contract talks soon. (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Following an underwhelming rookie season, Chargers WR Quentin Johnston feels much better about his prospects heading into year two.

“Going into this year, I can confidently say that I’m far more ready for it this season,” Johnston said, via Eric Smith of the team’s website. “More confident. I feel like part of that was just with the first-year jitters still kind of feeling my way around everything. This year, I’m more confident.”

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is heading into his age-35 season after winning Super Bowls in each of the last two seasons. Kelce talked about how much longer he has in the league and is ready to go until he no longer can.

“I’m gonna do it until the wheels fall off,” Kelce said, via Eric Edholm of the team’s website, “and hopefully that doesn’t happen anytime soon. But I can definitely understand that it’s (closer) toward the end of the road than it is the beginning of it, and I just gotta make sure I’m set up for after football, as well.”

“Wear and tear me, baby. I’m ready for it, man. Put the load on me.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are trying out UDFA DT Jackson Cravens at minicamp this week.

at minicamp this week. Kansas City RB Isiah Pacheco discussed his current weight: “I’m 207 (pounds) & feeling good. No offseason surgeries this time around.” (Nate Taylor)