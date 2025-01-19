AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos LB Justin Strnad was fined $7,250 for Unnecessary Roughness (hip-drop tackle), and RB Javonte Williams was fined $45,020 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet).

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said it’s easy to explain why TE Travis Kelce had a big outing in the team’s win over the Texans, catching seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown.

“Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games. . . . This is Playoff Trav,” Mahomes said. “He’s a leader, man. This is what he lives for, is playing in these moments, having the chance to make big-time plays. He goes out there and does that, and it seems like he does it in every single playoff game.”

