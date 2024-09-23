AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Trent McDuffie, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Denver has struggled immensely on offense for the first two games to start the season. Broncos HC Sean Payton took the blame and implied they could look to make personnel changes to improve.

“I just finished telling the coaches that that side of the ball needs to get cleaned up,” Payton said, via Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire. “That starts with me. We have to start really looking at who we are asking to do what. It was frustrating because there were certain elements that went according to plan field position-wise. Our inability to score and convert third downs ultimately hurt us.”

“It’s something that I think you have to look at as a coach. You have to start, ‘All right, what could we do better?’ I think that’s one of the things that we’ve talked about quite a bit. How do we reduce the variables, and then who’s doing it? Those two things I would point to.”

Chiefs

Kansas City moved to 2-0 thanks in part to a late pass interference call on fourth down which put them in field goal range. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce reflected on that moment and admitted they received some good fortune.

“Did we get lucky? Yeah, we got fortunate that they threw the flag on that 4th and 16,” Kelce said, via the New Heights podcast. “At the end of the day, you can’t put it in the ref’s hands that late in the game. If you’re gonna put it in the ref’s hands, you’re playing with fire.”

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton was fined $16,883 for Unnecessary Roughness (hip-drop tackle) and WR Xavier Worthy $11,255 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting) from Week 1.

Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie has appeared as the team’s No. 1 cornerback so far this season after appearing in the slot last year. He feels there are things he can clean up and is still getting comfortable in the role.

“I think I’m doing my job good,” said McDuffie, via ChiefsWire. “Definitely things that I have to clean up on the backend as far as communication, as far as technique wise. (I’m) kind of still getting comfortable out there at the corner position and playing that role that (Defensive Coordinator) Coach (Steve) Spags (Spagnuolo) wants me to play.” McDuffie has made an effort to communicate his position on the field with teammates. “I thought I did a good job at just making sure everybody knows where I’m at on the field,” said McDuffie. “Having to travel, a lot of guys have to go to different places, so just being vocal about that and just letting people know where I’m at on the field is kind of something that I’m trying to work on a little bit better.”