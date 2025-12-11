AFC Notes: Travis Kelce, Vance Joseph, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler highlight Broncos DC Vance Joseph as a potentially strong candidate for the Raiders if they elect to shake up the coaching staff again after this season. They add Joseph is getting significant buzz as a candidate ahead of this coaching cycle.

Graziano notes to watch for Broncos QB coach Davis Webb following Joseph as an offensive coordinator. Webb is viewed as a rising star in coaching circles.

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce said it’s hard to find answers for what has been going wrong this season.

“You put in all this f—ing work and hope that it pays off,” Kelce said, via ESPN. “And right now, it’s just for whatever f—ing reason, man, it’s little things. I feel like I’ve always had the answers in years past. And this year, I just can’t find them. I keep thinking if I show up to work and I put in the work and I fix the issues through my practice habits and through perfecting the game plan and my fundamentals and what I’m being taught, and go out there and try and play my ass off for my guys next to me, it’s all going to come together like it has in years past. And this year it is just not, man.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes realizes that Kelce’s time may be running short and this may very well be his last season.

“Every season I’ve had with him these last few years, I try to cherish because you never know [if this will be his last],” Mahomes said. “He got himself in great shape this year and he’s played great football. He’ll have the option to do whatever he wants to do after this season, but I know one thing: He’ll give everything he has for the rest of this season to try to give us a chance to make a playoff run. We know the chances are getting lower and lower.”

Kelce added that he plans on giving it his all for the team’s remaining games, regardless of the chances of making the playoffs.

“If there’s a game to be played, I’m going to f—ing make it the most important game in the world,” Kelce said. “But obviously looking at the playoffs, this is a tough reality to be in, especially with how we’ve always found a way in years past. So, it’s a s—ty f—ing feeling, especially dropping the f—ing ball late in the game like that when we were on our last f—ing chance to make something shake. It’s a s—ty feeling, man. You put in all this work to be there for your guys.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Pete Carroll on QB Kenny Pickett: "I love the way he prepares in practices. He looked very good in the game the other night. Escaped a little bit, got a little running in. If he gets the chance to go, that's a good lead-in for it." (Ian Rapoport)