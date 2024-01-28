AFC Notes: Trent Baalke, Brian Callahan, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke rejected the idea that he and HC Doug Pederson have not gotten along so far during their time in Jacksonville.

“A lot of what’s written, a lot of the narratives out there are just false,” Baalke said, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “Plain and simple, false narratives. When you go through tough times, you find out a lot about a lot of people. The season didn’t end the way we wanted it to, we had some strong conversations throughout the year [about] where things were at and where things were trending. Great communication, great collaboration and really respect him and everything that he does.”

Texans

Texans offensive assistant DeNarius McGhee will not be back in Houston in 2024 after his contract was not renewed. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

New Titans HC Brian Callahan received a standard five-year contract. (Adam Schefter)