AFC Notes: TreVeyon Henderson, Tyreek Hill, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Veteran LB Shaq Thompson is entering his first year with the Bills after spending 10 years with the Carolina Panthers. Thompson is going into Buffalo’s training camp just trying to make the team.

“The biggest thing is just, you know, got to make the team,” Thompson said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. “That’s my mindset right now: I got to make the team.”

Thompson said he doesn’t care about what his role will potentially be next season and just wants to help Buffalo win.

“I played that role before,” Thompson said. “I want to win. At the end of the day, I don’t care what my role is … I’m a team-first guy. I’m all about the team, and at the end of the day, I just want to win. If I get on the field, I get on the field. If I don’t, (bleep), all right, cool. You know what I mean? There’s always the next week, right? And the good thing about this game, people shoelaces gonna come untied, and the next man has to get up. So, I’ve got 18 games, and I’m good.”

Bills LBs coach Al Holcomb said Thompson is playing three different positions in their offseason program.

“Right now, he’s playing three different positions for us, which is really helpful,” Holcomb said. “His standard for himself is extremely high – which it should be, it’s the standard we have in the room – but his standard is extremely high.”

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said that veteran WR Tyreek Hill needs to learn to be as great off the field and in the locker room as he is on the field.

“I don’t feel it’s me talking bad about my teammate,” Tagovailoa said on NFL Network, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m just trying to hold him accountable, because that’s what we try to do with everyone on our team. And if this is what we say the standard is, that’s what the standard is, and no one is exempt from it.”

Jets

The Jets have extended the contracts of WR Garrett Wilson and CB Sauce Gardner, but new HC Aaron Glenn knows that several players, including RB Breece Hall, DE Jermaine Johnson, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, and LB Quincy Williams, will continue to wait on their time to come.

“We’ll see,” Glenn said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN, when asked if other extensions are coming. “I mean, what did we shell out, 200-something million dollars? [We] have to take it easy a little bit, but I hope so. With the guys that we have here, I hope we’ll be able to do that. Those two guys, they are foundational players. And I’m glad that we got the deals done because I want them here for a long time. I want to set the precedent here, man. I want to sign all the players back.”

“I’m not really expecting [an extension] before the season,” Hall commented. “We have a new head coach, a new GM and, obviously, I wasn’t drafted by them. I’m not their guy. So for me, I’ve got to prove it every day. I’ve got a chip on my shoulder. I feel like right now, ‘OK, it’s my last chance.'”

Patriots

The Patriots have been using second-round RB TreVeyon Henderson in several ways in training camp. Henderson said OC Josh McDaniels is getting him into space and wants to take advantage of one-on-one situations.

“[McDaniels] loves to get the playmakers out into space. And so, I feel like that’s one of the strengths of my game, getting out into space in those one-on-one matchups,” Henderson said, via Karen Guregian of MassLive. “I’m looking forward to that.”

Henderson said New England’s coaching staff is “pushing me a lot.”

“It’s going good. We’re getting better as a team, I’m getting better, and the staff here is pushing me a lot,” Henderson said. “I’m thankful to be here and thankful to continue to work to get better. I feel like I always had that ability, but I didn’t get too many opportunities to really excel at that position [in college], you know, flexing outside. I’m just thankful that they’re giving me the opportunity to showcase that, and I’m just trying to continue to work at it.”

Henderson is working to get accustomed to the NFL’s kickoff return rules.

“It’s going well. I know the rules are different,” Henderson said. “I’m still trying to work on that as well, returning those kicks, fielding those kicks. Got to continue to get better.”