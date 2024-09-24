AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson tried to find extra ways to help his team win when he wasn’t getting the job done through the air, including getting behind his running back for a goal-line push.

“You’ve got to find a way to do something to help the team if you’re not going to pass the ball correctly,” Richardson said, via PFT. “I was just trying to find a way just to help the squad.”

Jaguars

Following a third-straight loss to start the 2024 season, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is shouldering most of the blame for the team’s lackluster start.

“I’ve got to play really well for us to win,” Lawrence said, via Jonah Bronstein of the Associated Press. “That’s the NFL. The quarterback has to play well every week in order to give us a shot to win. I don’t feel like I’ve done that consistently enough. So I put that on myself.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said the team needs to do a better job keeping a clean pocket for QB C.J. Stroud.

“One of our No. 1 keys to success was protecting our quarterback, and we didn’t do that, and we didn’t win the game,” Ryans said, via PFT. “Don’t want to see your quarterback hit as much as he was hit today, so we have to get it fixed.”