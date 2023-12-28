AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry lists Jaguars OLB Josh Allen as a likely franchise tag candidate. The tag number for linebackers is projected by Corry to be $22.794 million.
- Per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is still dealing with shoulder soreness and his status for the upcoming week remains in question.
Texans
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Texans QB C.J. Stroud was expected to practice on Wednesday as he returns from concussion protocol.
- Veteran S Kareem Jackson on joining the Texans: “I want to get the sour taste out of my mouth. The last few weeks have been tough on me. It’s been a rough season for me with everything that’s been going on. Like I said, I’m excited to be with the Texans. I played with DeMeco for a few seasons and I can’t wait to get started.” (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
Titans second-round QB Will Levis is preparing as if he’ll play this weekend.
“[My ankle is] good, it’s coming along well,” Levis said, via PFT. “We’ll see how this week goes, and I’m taking it day-by-day. I’m continuing to just prepare as if I was playing, keeping the same mindset regardless of the situation. I’m continuing to work with the [trainers] to get me ready as soon as possible.”
