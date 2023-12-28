AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry lists Jaguars OLB Josh Allen as a likely franchise tag candidate. The tag number for linebackers is projected by Corry to be $22.794 million.

Per NFL Media's Mike Garafolo, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is still dealing with shoulder soreness and his status for the upcoming week remains in question.

Texans

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Texans QB C.J. Stroud was expected to practice on Wednesday as he returns from concussion protocol.

Veteran S Kareem Jackson on joining the Texans: "I want to get the sour taste out of my mouth. The last few weeks have been tough on me. It's been a rough season for me with everything that's been going on. Like I said, I'm excited to be with the Texans. I played with DeMeco for a few seasons and I can't wait to get started." (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans second-round QB Will Levis is preparing as if he’ll play this weekend.

“[My ankle is] good, it’s coming along well,” Levis said, via PFT. “We’ll see how this week goes, and I’m taking it day-by-day. I’m continuing to just prepare as if I was playing, keeping the same mindset regardless of the situation. I’m continuing to work with the [trainers] to get me ready as soon as possible.”