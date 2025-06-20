AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Cam Ward, Jaguars, Steelers, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars executive Tony Boselli said their top priorities this offseason are to give Trevor Lawrence a strong offensive line and a successful running game.

“You know, number one, we want to make sure we surround Trevor Lawrence with a good run game, good offensive line and get better around him,” Boselli said, via John Shipley of SI.com.

Boselli points out that Lawrence is entering his third different offensive system in the five years of his NFL career.

“I mean, everyone talks about Trevor Lawrence that he needs to get better. He needs to improve. And, you know, obviously he’s still a guy at the early part of his career that wants to be better,” Boselli said. “He is a competitor that is doing the work he has put in, not only in the rehabbing to get his body back to where he wants to do after the off season shoulder surgery, but also installing a new system. This is the third system that he’ll have been in in five years. And so he is putting the work in, but we also want to get better around him.”

Boselli wants Lawrence to continue becoming the high-quality quarterback they know he is.

“And then at the end of the day, Trevor Lawrence is a competitor. He’s not satisfied where he’s at, and so he needs to continue to ascend and continue to improve,” Boselli said. “And as a team, we need to if we want to reach the goals that we’ve set. So my expectation of Trevor Lawrence is just continue to compete, continue to work, and just become who we know he is and what’s inside of him.”

Steelers

Steelers CB Beanie Bishop revamped his offseason routine in order to become leaner and reinforce himself as the team’s starting nickel corner.

“It’s my spot right now, but you’ve got to always work and keep that competitive edge to remain with the one team,” Bishop said, via Penn Live. “I wasn’t drafted at all. So, who knows. We’re still in the offseason. They still could bring a guy in. But I always have that fire underneath me.”

Steelers OT Troy Fautanu said he will shift over to right tackle, while OT Broderick Jones will move over to the blindside.

“I hadn’t played right tackle since freshman year of high school,” Fautanu said. “Playing it through OTAs last year and training camp, I started to really like it. It’s different, but a little bit easier.”

Steelers DL Cam Heyward said rookie DL Derrick Harmon is an excellent learner and has been leaning on him to perfect his technique.

“That kid is very inquisitive,” Heyward said. “He asks a lot of questions outside of just football. He just wants to be good. He has a good head on his shoulders and there’s not a lot of him being boastful. Like, ‘I did it this way’ or ‘I did it that way,’ he’s really just trying to learn.”

Titans

The Titans are entering the season with Cam Ward as their presumptive starting quarterback after being the team’s No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tennessee HC Brian Callahan said QB Will Levis has handled the situation “very professionally.”

“Will’s done a really nice job over the course of the offseason,” Callahan said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “He’s handled it very professionally and he’s competed.”