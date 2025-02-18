AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Cole Popowich, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Mike Chappell mentions that the Colts could trim around $38 million in cap space by letting go of a few players they still have under contract, including OT Braden Smith who has a cap hit of $19.75 million and if released would save the team $16.75 million.

, who would save the team $7.49 million, and DT , who if cut would save them $6.46 million. Smaller cap savings could be had by releasing veteran DL Tyquan Lewis ($4.55 million), S Rodney Thomas ($3.55 million), TE Jelani Woods ($1.4 million), and TE Drew Ogletree ($1.1 million).

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence says he is excited regarding the team’s status and remains optimistic about the future of the franchise. He also gave an in-depth impression of incoming HC Liam Coen.

“I like everything that we have in place so far — coach Coen and the whole staff that he’s brought in so far,” Lawrence told Kay Adams. “So, I’m really excited and optimistic about the future…He has this drive to win, to have success. Obviously, this is his first head coaching gig, and he has a lot to prove. I think to see what he’s done in his past as a play-caller with a lot of different quarterbacks, a lot of different types of quarterbacks, too, in college at the NFL level, obviously what he did with the Bucs last year — I’m really excited just from a football perspective of the scheme, the offense we’re going to run, how he sets everything up, the run game, I’m just really, really excited for that. But then the leader, the energy — he’s a younger guy, I think just the juice he’s going to bring into the building and the staff he hired, it’s a good mix. We have a lot of young coaches, but we also have some veteran, older guys who have been doing it for a long time that are experienced.”

“[H]aving that energy day-in, day-out is, I think, something that our team needs,” Lawrence continued. “We’ve been through a lot. The last two seasons have been… not what we expected after what we did two years ago. And I think this team just needs some juice, and I know he’s going to bring that. As players, I’m ready to lead and bring that as well. Because we all have to buy in, right? We have to buy into what he’s doing, the culture he’s trying to set, or we don’t have a shot. So, that’s our responsibility, is to buy into what he wants us to be and the identity we want to have as a team and take it and run with it. And I think that’s the biggest thing, is just that belief. And I know from me and a lot of guys I’ve talked to, we’re fully bought in and just excited for April to get here and to start.”

Texans

The Texans promoted Cole Popovich to run game coordinator and OL coach from assistant OL coach after moving on from Chris Strausser, opting to extend the expiring contract of Popovich and Zach Yenser, who will serve as assistant OL coach.

Popovich already had a prior relationship with new Texans OC Nick Caley during their time together with the Patriots.

“Cole as our offensive line coach to lead that room, just having one voice to lead it, I feel really strong about that,” HC DeMeco Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com. “Cole helped a lot of our young players when it came to developing. He had a really great relationship with a lot of guys, and I think very highly of Cole and what he’s able to do. I think him having a prior relationship with Nick as well, and them being able to work together and them to hit the ground running instantly, I think that also lead to my decision, and I know we’ll be better for it.”

“I think it all starts up front obviously and it’s really all 11,” Caley said of the offensive line under Popovich. “We all have to be in sync and I think protection starts with communication, trust, and cohesiveness up front and really having clear rules in the protection system. We’re going to be going through that process. Obviously, I have a history with Cole dating back to my time in New England when he was our offensive line coach and I coached the tight ends. So, I have a really good working relationship and level of trust with Cole. He is a very good football coach and I’m excited to go through this process with him.”

“With the offensive line, the quarterback, obviously the halfback, you got to be able to see the game through the same set of eyes,” Caley continued. “You got to be going in the same direction, and you got to be tied together. That starts with communication. It starts with protecting inside out and establishing a pocket, the depth of the pocket, the width of the pocket, and that extends, obviously, in the tight ends, receivers, when you’re chipping and stuff like that. But, it does, it really starts inside out, and it starts seeing it through the same lens. We all have to be coordinated in that.”

Mike Jones of The Athletic points out that cutting DT Denico Autry with a post-June 1 designation would save the Texans $9 million when they are projected to have just $3 million in cap space entering the 2025 league year.