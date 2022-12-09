AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Press Taylor said there is no question that Trevor Lawrence (toe) will play in Week 14 if he’s ready but they must also protect players similarly to when they held out RB Travis Etienne from Week 12.

“There’s never been a question of his toughness and his availability for the team, I don’t think,” Taylor said, via JaguarsWire. “I think everybody feels very confident that if Trevor is going to play if Trevor has the ability to. There’s times when it’s our decision to protect players from themselves. Same thing with Travis [Etienne]. There was a possibility of Travis playing against Baltimore, and we decided to pull the plug on that just to protect him from himself.”

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith said that they will find a way to involve DE Jonathan Greenard when he returns from injured reserve.

“We’ll always find a spot for a good defensive lineman,” said Smith, via TexansWire. “It’s not like when you’re the starter — our number eight lineman has probably gotten over 30 plays every game, so we’ll find a way to get him into the mix once he’s ready to go.”

Smith wouldn’t say whether Greenard is playing in Week 14 but he has started the process of returning.

“We’re not necessarily saying that,” Smith said. “He has started the process. Today was the first day he has actually practiced with us.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said OT Le’Raven Clark is going to have a chance to take over the left tackle position from OT Dennis Daley.

“When you play that position, there’s some things that are glaring when you get beat,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “(Dennis) is going to work hard, and Le’Raven is going to have a chance to compete.”

Vrabel added the team needs to create more space for RB Derrick Henry.

“He has to help us find that space,” Vrabel said. “So does the line, and so does the scheme. It is all connected, and trust me, we’re working hard to try to figure it out and try and get him going and get our offense going.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said LB David Long Jr. (hamstring) has been ruled out from Week 14. (Turron Davenport)