AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Joe Mixon, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said there is no question about Trevor Lawrence being their franchise quarterback, and he’ll be involved in some of their roster decisions this offseason.

“He is our guy,” Coen said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s the franchise, and as much as we can involve him in the process without maybe putting too much on his plate, he’s a new father, now a husband, he’s just getting into it. But he’s hungry. He’s hungry. He wants to be playing at the highest level possible, and how do we include him in some of those conversations, specifically with some of the skill players and obviously on the offensive line? So, he will definitely be involved in some of that while just being mindful of not putting too much on him, because he’s going to be learning a completely new system and having to go through a new transition again.”

Lawrence has now played under three different head coaches during his time in Jacksonville. Coen hopes to give the quarterback some stability.

“It’s important, but he’s going to learn so much from his different experiences, right? For good and for bad,” Coen said. “He can take those experiences to really dive into this new process. But I think what’s critical is how do we get him to that standard and that structure and that schedule throughout his process once he gets here? So now, we truly focus on him. Not as much, where he’s been, what he’s had. He can take and log those experiences, but now, how do we create a little bit of sameness? Give him a schedule, hey, Mondays, this is what we want. Look for your daily rhythm. Tuesdays within the season with third downs. As we start to move towards the red zone, how do we connect with him to have a schedule? I think that’s the consistency that we’re going to try to create for him.”

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio said trading for RB Joe Mixon was a great deal for the team and securing his services before he hit the open market served them well.

“Joe was a tremendous asset to our team,” Caserio said, via PFT. “It was an opportunity where we jumped the line a little bit before he got released. It was a unique situation, but we talked about it with the coaching staff: What are your thoughts, you feel good about it? And then we got on the phone.”

Titans

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi anticipates CB L’Jarius Sneed returning to form in 2025.

“He’s getting healthy, and that is the most important thing, that he gets healthy,” Borgonzi said, via the team’s website. “A priority for us is to get him healthy, and then for him to be a huge part of that secondary. I do think that will happen, because I know what he is capable of when he’s healthy – I saw it firsthand.”

Titans HC Brian Callahan also believes that Sneed will be a contributor for the team next year.

“Absolutely,” Callahan said. “I still hope to see the version of L’Jarius that we traded for and signed. Injuries got in the way of that part this season, but I am still optimistic and hopeful that he is a key contributor for us.”

Borgonzi knows that Sneed is capable of locking down the opposing team’s best receiver.

“He’s tough, competitive,” Borgonzi said of Sneed. “And his physical attributes, he’s a longer corner that can play both man and zone. As a press man player, and we played a lot in Kansas City, we’d match him up on Ja’Marr Chase and all those guys in the playoffs. He can do a lot of different things.“