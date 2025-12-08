AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Riley Leonard, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Dianna Russini of The Athletic named Colts DC Lou Anarumo as an assistant coach who could garner “serious looks” in the upcoming coaching cycle.

Despite seeming like Colts WR Alec Pierce was being checked for a concussion, ESPN's Stephen Holder reports he was not in concussion protocol after the game.

Indianapolis QB Riley Leonard talked about how important the scout team reps have been to help him stay ready to come in the game when needed: "It's just getting the live reps and knowing what throws I can make against the actual [starters]. I think it's way more beneficial to play scout team against the 1s when Daniel's playing against our scout [defense] who's obviously letting him complete passes and not breaking on balls and stuff like that." (Stephen Holder)

Leonard continued: "I'm going against the best. And that's really cool to understand what throws you can make in the NFL and which throws you can't. I've learned so much on what I can and can't do physically. I love the scout team." (Holder)

Jaguars

Jacksonville took sole possession of first place in the AFC South in Week 14, coming off a huge home win over the Colts. Jaguars RB Travis Etienne explained how they don’t care about the lack of attention from the rest of the league.

“At the end of the day, I feel like no one likes us except for us,” Etienne said, via ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “It just goes along with being in this organization and the way this organization has been for some time now. We’re not going to get their respect. We kind of don’t even care.”

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence echoed this thought and talked about how they use the lack of coverage as motivation to reach their goals.

“We all feel like we’re a really good team and probably don’t get the credit we deserve,” Lawrence said. “Everybody talks about every other team — and even in our own division, it’s all these other teams that are going to go win the division and do all these things and nobody really cares about the Jags, which is fine.”

“It’s kind of just how it is and we’ll use it as a chip on our shoulder and keep playing. It doesn’t really matter.”

Dianna Russini of The Athletic named Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile as an assistant coach who could garner “serious looks” in the upcoming coaching cycle.

Texans

Texans WR Nico Collins was fined $14,491 for a violent gesture.