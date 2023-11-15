AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Will Levis, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen on LB Shaquille Leonard : “He played hard. I’ve got a ton of respect for Shaq and you know each week we work through that process with him on the playing time.” (Kevin Bowen)

Ari Meirov reports the Colts also put in a waiver claim on the Patriots' recently signed RB JaMycal Hasty and the Jets' recently signed OT Austin Deculus.

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is focused on putting the team’s embarrassing loss on Sunday behind him, along with HC Doug Pederson who wants to focus on being more consistent.

“I think you have got to feel the pain and embarrassment of today, and that’s what it is,” Lawrence said, via Mike DiRocco of ESPN. “We couldn’t do anything right today, but you’ve got to flush it, too. That’s the thing, it sucks, but the reality is that a 31-point loss is the same as a 3-point loss and we lost today. We have got to move on.”

“I guess the beauty of everything is we still sit in the driver’s seat,” Pederson noted. “We’re 6-3 and still have a lot of football ahead…“I told the team again, we haven’t done anything here. We’re trying to be like [San Francisco]. We’re trying to have that consistency [as a winner] and to me this will be in some ways good for our players. A little bit of a wakeup call, quite honestly, myself included. Coaches, players, we all have to think about what are we willing to give up these next eight games so we don’t do this again. I think our players will rebound, they always have, and we look forward to next week.”

Pederson said CB Tyson Campbell is day-to-day with a hamstring injury and that Jamal Agnew is a longshot to play next week after landing on his shoulder. (Juston Lewis)

Texans

Ari Meirov reports the Texans also put in a waiver claim on the Patriots’ recently signed RB JaMycal Hasty.

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said the team believes in second-round QB Will Levis‘ toughness but hopes to do a better job of protecting him.

“We believe in Will’s toughness,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “We also believe we don’t need to challenge it as much as we have.”

Vrabel added that left tackle will be a position of emphasis as LT Andre Dillard works his way through the concussion protocol.

“Dillon (Radunz) finished the game there, and Dillon admittedly wasn’t up to the standard that we need. He’s played some good snaps for us. Jaelyn Duncan is available to potentially play, or compete for an opportunity, and a couple of guys on the practice squad,” Vrabel said.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans worked out veteran WR Marquez Callaway this week.