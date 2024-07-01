AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Will Levis, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Alec Pierce wants to prove that he’s more than just a one-dimensional deep threat but said he needs the opportunities to do so.

“It goes both ways for sure,” Pierce said, via ESPN. “I’ve got to show it in practice and then [coaches] have got to trust me and allow me to get those reps, too. “I think there’s a lot more to my game. I just want to have the chance to be able to showcase that.”

Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter added that the group will get the opportunity to showcase themselves. Pierce is expected to compete with rookie WR Adonai Mitchell for the third receiver role.

“Those guys are going to get their chance to go run a bunch of routes, compete and try and win against our [defensive backs],” Cooter said. “We’ll see how things go and see what we can do to make our 2024 Colts offense the best we can make it.”

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence feels that this is the best roster the team has had since drafting him first overall. He also noted that he doesn’t feel any added pressure after signing a new contract with Jacksonville.

“I’m not going to add any pressure to myself just based on getting this contract,” Lawrence told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “It doesn’t really change what I expect of myself and what the team expects of me. Whether this got done or not, [Jaguars owner] Mr. [Shad] Khan, [General Manager] Trent [Baalke], [coach] Doug [Pederson], everyone, all the coaches expect me to play well and, like I said, to bring a championship here eventually. . . . Now that it’s done, it doesn’t really change that, but like I said, maybe from the outside it will a bit, but not for me.”

“I think this is definitely the best team that we’ve had here in my eyes, just at this point in the year from what I’ve seen. I feel very confident in that,” Lawrence said.

Titans

Titans QB Will Levis is amidst his first full offseason as a starting quarterback in the NFL. Levis spoke about how he’s approaching the work and is excited to show the strides he’s made.

“It’s the work that you get to put in,” Levis said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “A lot of it has to be with being able to have that full offseason with the staff and with the team instead of just jumping in around this time (last year). I think I’ve handled myself really well (this offseason) and I’ve been able to get a grip on this offense.”

“By the time we come back for training camp, I am going to know it like the back of my hand and we’re going to be able to get things rolling. It has been a lot of fun and I feel like we just have to keep handling this second year the right way and everything else will fall into place.”