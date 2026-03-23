AFC Notes: Trey Hendrickson, Contracts, Draft Visits, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- Indiana RB Kaelon Black has a 30 visit scheduled with the Bengals. (Aaron Wilson)
- Ole Miss S Kapena Gushiken will take a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Tony Pauline)
- Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon met with the Bengals at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Texas Tech DE Romello Height will take a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Matt Zenitz)
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore met privately with the Bengals before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Georgia State WR Ted Hurst met with the Bengals’ WR coach at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
- Rutgers QB Athan Kaliakmanis had a 30 visit with the Bengals. (Ryan Fowler)
- Michigan LB Jimmy Rolder met with the Bengals at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Browns
- The Browns signed DE Julian Okwara to a one-year deal worth $1.215 million in base value, with a $1.075 million salary cap charge under the veteran salary benefit and no signing bonus disclosed. (Wilson)
- The Browns signed DT Kalia Davis to a one-year deal worth $2 million in base value, with $1.745 million fully guaranteed, including a $350,000 signing bonus and a $1.395 million salary. (Wilson)
- Louisville WR Chris Bell had a 30 visit with the Browns. (Aaron Wilson)
- Alabama WR Germie Bernard had a 30 visit with the Browns. (Mary Kay Cabot)
- Georgia TE Oscar Delp has seven 30 visits scheduled so far, including with the Browns. (Arye Pulli)
Ravens
- The Ravens signed DE Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $112 million deal that includes $60 million fully guaranteed and $31 million in 2026 cash, with a practical value of $60 million over the first two years. His salary cap figures are $15 million in 2026, $18 million in 2027, $35.5 million in 2028, $34.5 million in 2029, and $9 million in 2030 as a void year. (Spotrac)
- The Ravens signed CB Chidobe Awuzie to a one-year, $5 million deal that includes a $3.5 million signing bonus and a $1.5 million salary, with the full $5 million fully guaranteed. (Wilson)
- Several Ravens players had contract triggers vest this past weekend: S Kyle Hamilton’s $17 million 2027 salary is now guaranteed, $9 million of DT Travis Jones’ 2027 salary is now guaranteed, and $5 million of TE Mark Andrews’ 2027 salary is now guaranteed. CB Marlon Humphrey earned a $4 million roster bonus, LB Roquan Smith earned a $4 million roster bonus, and RB Justice Hill earned a $250,000 roster bonus. (Spotrac)
- The Ravens signed S Jaylinn Hawkins to a two-year, $10 million deal that includes a $3.7 million signing bonus, $5 million fully guaranteed, and salaries of $1.3 million in 2026 and $4.75 million in 2027. (Wilson)
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