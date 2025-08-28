AFC Notes: Trey Hendrickson, Shedeur Sanders, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson on having the contract dispute behind him as the season begins: “The priority was always the 2025 Bengals whatever this looked like. Unfortunately, for me, I can’t write my own contracts. That’s something that we had common ground in finding and that’s what we’re doing now and that’s what’s best for the 2025 Bengals is to just suit up and play. I’m humbled by the experience.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Per Kelsey Conway, the Bengals had never offered the one-year pay raise to Hendrickson before he agreed to it on Monday. Hendrickson also said they didn't present a contract that he would have seriously considered.

Hendrickson continued on getting the deal done: “I feel like the compromise was mutual. To be given a raise under the current circumstances where a lot of things this offseason being brought up about that extension that I signed, this now adds to that extension.” (Conway)

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Bengals put in a waiver claim for former Jaguars DT Jordan Jefferson before the 49ers claimed him

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski doubled down on why he decided to replace fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders during the final drive of the team’s last preseason game.

“I don’t concern myself with outside types of things, but I’m committed to his development, just like all of our rookies,” Stefanski said, via Around The NFL. “We’ll continue to focus on getting our guys better, and that’s what we’ll stay committed to, and that’s what’s important to me.”

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Browns put a waiver claim in for former Colts DB Samuel Womack before the Titans claimed him.

According to Adam Schefter, Corliss Waitman won the Steelers’ punter job but had interest in other teams, including the Saints, who inquired about trading for him before the Steelers made their final decision.