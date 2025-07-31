AFC Notes: Trey Lance, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs WR Injuries, Raiders

Broncos Broncos TE Adam Trautman spoke about QB Bo Nix‘s ascension into being the franchise leader. “He knows exactly what he’s doing,’’ Trautman said via 9News. “Maybe there were some calls he jumbled a little bit when he first started. Which every quarterback does, and specifically in this offense. It is a tough offense to learn. That’s no shade or anything at him, but he’s not messing that up now. He’s very confident with how he says the play call in the huddle, snap counts, whatever, because he feels more confident with the scheme and he doesn’t have to be thinking about one certain thing. He has a broader view of everything now because he understands it. “Confidence? He was good last year, but he’s a much better leader this year. You can understand it – you’re a rookie coming in and even though he’s a first-round pick and he’s a quarterback, he’s probably going to be a starter, you don’t want to be the guy who comes in and is vocal and is, ‘I’m the guy.’ Because you might develop a bad relationship with your position or other guys might look at you a certain way. So he let it all develop. But now, he is ‘The Guy.’ He’s more vocal. Which is perfect. He’s going to have an awesome season.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said QB Trey Lance will start at quarterback for Thursday’s game. (Kris Rhim)

Chiefs

Chiefs DL Jerry Tillery highly praised DL coach Joe Cullen, saying the coach is “very personable” and does a good job connecting with players.

“He is a great coach. I think he knows the game really well. He’s very personable,” Tillery said, via ChiefsWire. “People forget about the personal aspect of playing this game; we’re all human, and I think we work the best with people we like. Coach (Joe) Cullen is very likable, and so I’m looking forward to working with him outside, on the field. He runs it really well in the drills, and the techniques that we practice show up all over the tape.”

Tillery mentioned that Cullen doesn’t put players through extraneous exercises and focuses on things they observe on film.

“That’s what you want, right? Not to be doing something that’s pointless or you don’t really see a good benefit from, and coach (Joe) Cullen stays away from the things that we don’t need,” said Tillery, “He hammers, what shows up on tape. I think that’s why his D-lines have performed the way they have, and I’m happy to be in the mix.

Chiefs second-round DT Omarr Norman-Lott tweaked his ankle but was able to return to practice. Undrafted rookie TE Jake Briningstool has a hamstring strain that will sideline him. (Matt Derrick)

tweaked his ankle but was able to return to practice. Undrafted rookie TE has a hamstring strain that will sideline him. (Matt Derrick) Chiefs said WR Xavier Worthy is in the concussion protocol after hitting his head in practice on Tuesday. (Derrick)

is in the concussion protocol after hitting his head in practice on Tuesday. (Derrick) Reid said WR Marquise Brown has an ankle injury, while WR Skyy Moore has a hamstring injury. (Nate Taylor)

has an ankle injury, while WR has a hamstring injury. (Nate Taylor) Jordan Schultz adds Brown avoided serious injury and is expected to be back on the field as soon as Wednesday.

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby discussed the new culture that HC Pete Carroll has instilled throughout the organization this offseason.

“It’s truly a competition for everything we do, but we’re having fun with it,” Crosby said, via NY Times. “He just wants to see guys be the best versions of themselves. And he’s true to that. It’s not fake energy. It’s every day. He’s the same guy.”

Carroll still has a lot left to prove, even after contemplating retirement after being dismissed from the Seahawks a couple of years ago.

“It’s about competing and proving that you have value, you have worth,” Carroll said. “I don’t care how old you are. For anybody out there that’s old and wants to know how you do it, you freaking battle every day, and you compete and you find your way to get better.”

Raiders QB Geno Smith called Carroll one of the best coaches that he’s ever been around.

“Coach Carroll is extremely relatable,” Smith said. “He understands that guys have got to be themselves in order to be their best selves.”

Crosby is fully bought into what Carroll is building in Las Vegas.

“Pete creates that culture, that energy,” Crosby said. “Everyone knows it’s hard — you’re going to work your ass off, you’re going to put in all the work — but you’ve got a whole organization of people that’ve all got to be on the same wavelength and go in the same direction. … I think Pete does an incredible job with that.”