AFC Notes: Treylon Burks, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson wasn’t shy about his expectations for the team this season and wants to continue winning games like the team did last season.

“It’s one game, it’s one day, it’s one player at a time,” Pederson said, via Jaguars.com. “The expectation is to win. That was our expectation last year, and even though parts of the year weren’t as good as other parts of the year, that still has to be a priority. You have to win games in this league. You guys know you’ve heard it from me a million times. It’s about the team and we keep the team in front and focused. It’s the main thing and you have to keep the main thing the main thing, but yet expectations are to win games.”

“It’s easier from that standpoint, but at the same time you’re still trying to keep that culture in front of the team,” Pederson continued. “These first four weeks or so of our offseason program, we continue to talk about that and continue to build upon it. Now when this rookie class joins us next week, the culture takes over. You’re not constantly rebuilding that or working on it. The locker room is the locker room and they can absorb these players. They’ll see right away the type of locker room that we do have and it shouldn’t be an issue fitting in. Now when this rookie class joins us next week, the culture takes over. You’re not constantly rebuilding that or working on it. The locker room is the locker room and they can absorb these players. They’ll see right away the type of locker room that we do have and it shouldn’t be an issue fitting in.”

Pederson was also asked about the possibility of the team adding a veteran pass rusher this offseason

“You’re always looking, but we got some young players we’re excited about and we have to give them opportunities to perform. We do have some really good depth at the D-line position now. What it’s going to do is create some really good second- and third-level competition and, and see who can work into that rotation.” Pederson responded.

Texans

According to Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com, the Texans are promoting Tom Hayden to Director of Scouting Operations.

Titans

Titans WR Treylon Burks said his number one goal heading into this offseason was to not repeat things the same way he did coming into the league last season.

“My biggest thing was not repeating what I did last year coming into the offseason,” Burks said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I feel like I’ve mastered that and can keep going. I’m getting better with a lot of the formations and concepts of our new stuff, and just having fun, really. Just having fun, and not having that stress coming in as a rookie trying to prove this guy this, the coach this, just having fun now.”

“I feel great,” Burks continued. “I’m running fast, not having any problems with breathing. Really just having fun, man. I am in a good place, state of mind, and I am just thankful. I have been here the whole offseason. I didn’t go train at the beach or anything, I stayed here. I wanted to stay around the facility and bond, make a connection with the coaches but also get ahead on the things that I know I am going to be doing in the offseason.”