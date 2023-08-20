AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott thinks their middle linebackers group has “room for improvement” and views it as an “area of concern” going into the season, per Joe Buscaglia.

Dolphins

The very first pass Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa threw in Saturday’s preseason game was intercepted, setting the Texans up in prime position to score. How the team responded from there was exactly what HC Mike McDaniel wanted to see. The defense stopped Houston on fourth down and the offense drove over 90 yards to score a touchdown of its own, keyed by a response from Tagovailoa.

“You know, I told him before the game, I did not expect him to play that long but if adversity comes our way, to seize it, and he took it extremely literal. To me, it’s like, ‘Alright, perfect. What are you going to do?'” McDaniel said via NFL Media’s Coral Smith. “That is exactly what preseason is for, that’s why you want somebody to play. I’m glad he got it out of the way. “But more importantly, the team didn’t blink. The team had a pretty short field to defend, and what a momentum swing that is when your defense can come up and not bat an eye, hold a team to not have points and then progress from there. I was happy with the way the team responded to that.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick pointed out they still haven’t delved into game-planning with Ezekiel Elliott and he’s spent time with the strength staff during his first couple of days with the team.

“I mean, he’s only been here two days,” Belichick said, via ProFootballTalk. “We haven’t really been able to practice with him, so not so much team work. But, he’s done things. He worked out with the strength staff on Wednesday. So, it’s coming along. He’s definitely not there yet, but we’re getting there.”

Patriots seventh-round CB Isaiah Bolden was released from the hospital and will travel home with the team, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Bolden was hurt in a collision with a teammate in Saturday night’s preseason game against the Packers and had to be taken off the field in a backboard. The two teams agreed to suspend the rest of the game and ended it with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The team announced on Sunday morning that instead of going to Tennessee for previously scheduled joint practices this week, it would be returning home to Foxboro "due to the circumstances surrounding the abrupt and unexpected ending" of the Packers preseason game.

Patriots LB Raekwon McMillan‘s one-year extension includes a $1.125 million base salary, $330,000 of which is guaranteed, a $100,000 roster bonus due on March 17, another $115,000 roster bonus, up to $255,000 in per-game roster bonuses and a $50,000 workout bonus. (Over The Cap)